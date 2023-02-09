Confectionery Ingredients Market to Reach US$94.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Confectionery Ingredients Market is being driven by soaring industrialization and the increasing demand for confectionery products including sugar substitutes.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Confectionery Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $94.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Confectionery ingredients include fruits, dry fruits, nuts, sugar (glucose/sucrose), cocoa powder, milk powder, and more. Dark chocolate may be considered confectionery with health and nutritional advantages and therefore may be considered to include nutritional ingredients. Chewing gums and all types of mouth refreshing confectioneries are another series of confectioneries normally including sweetening composition, food-grade acid composition, cooling agents, and flavoring agents. Dairy ingredients are principal constituents in milk and white chocolate production, owing to their powerful influence on its characteristics. Typical confectioners’ sugar substitutes have vital health advantages and support the immune system and include stevia and monk fruit sweetener which are natural sweeteners. The improved R&D activities in conjunction with the numerous launches of novel formulated products like aerated confectionery is set to drive the Confectionery Ingredients Market. The surging demand for clean label ingredients resulting in increased application of organic confectionery ingredients and natural sweeteners like stevia is set to propel the growth of the Confectionery Ingredients Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Confectionery Ingredients Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Confectionery Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Confectionery Ingredients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the highest per capita consumption of confectioneries including sweeteners and sugar substitutes in most of the nations like Switzerland, Sweden, France, Italy and Netherlands in the European region.

2.Confectionery Ingredients Market growth is being driven by the soaring industrialization and the increasing demand for confectionery products including sugar substitutes worldwide. However, the regulations for the application of confectionery ingredients to keep up with the international quality standards and the erratic cocoa prices are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Confectionery Ingredients Market.

3. Confectionery Ingredients Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Confectionery Ingredients Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Confectionery Ingredients Market based on type can be further segmented into Chocolate & Cocoa, Sugar, Dairy Ingredients, Emulsifiers, Sweeteners and Others.

Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Confectionery Ingredients Market based on the application can be further segmented into Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery, and Others. The Chocolate Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Confectionery Ingredients Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Confectionery Ingredients Industry are -

1. Barry Callebaut

2. Arla Foods

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Kerry Group

5. Olam International

