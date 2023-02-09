Global Serious Games Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Serious Games Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Serious Games Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Serious Games Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serious games market. As per TBRC’s serious games market forecast, the serious games market size is expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.0%.

The adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities is expected to propel the growth of the serious games market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest serious games market share. Major players in the serious games market include BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally Inc., Triseum LLC, Revelian, Promotion Software GmbH, Learning Nexus Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Serious Game International.

Trending Serious Games Market Trend

The emerging technological infrastructure has emerged as a key trend in the serious games market. Major players in the serious games market are bringing innovations to games through cloud computing, virtual reality, the metaverse, and other technologies. The metaverse is a virtual world in which users can communicate with each other in a computer-generated environment. It gives real-time experience to the players and makes the games interactive. For instance, in March 2022, Amazon, a US-based multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence, launched AWS Cloud Quest. AWS Cloud Quest is a role-playing game played online to make it simpler for users to learn cloud computing techniques. The cloud practitioners can design their avatars that roam a virtual city and assist its inhabitants in resolving cloud-related technological problems. Users can gain additional character styles, pet companions, city themes, and virtual goods like a hoverboard and a unicorn pool float by completing Amazon Web Services simulations and challenge.

Serious Games Market Segments

• By Gaming Platform: Smartphone, Console, PC, Other Platforms

• By Application: Simulation and Training, Research and Planning, Advertising and Marketing, Human Resources, Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: Education, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global serious games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The serious games refers to games that are designed to promote learning and behavior change. Serious games impart particular skills, knowledge, and attitudes and blend learning techniques, game mechanics, and knowledge and structures. The strength of serious games is that they are captivating, engrossing, and entertaining.

