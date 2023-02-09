Global P2P Payment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “P2P Payment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the P2P payment market. As per TBRC’s P2P payment market forecast, the P2P payment market size is expected to grow to $5.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

The growth in the P2P payment market is due to the increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest P2P payment market share. Major players in the P2P payment market include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, ClearXchange, CurrencyFair Ltd.

Trending P2P Payment Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the P2P payment market. Companies operating in the P2P payment sector are focused on introducing P2P payment solutions to strengthen their market position.

P2P Payment Market Segments

• By Transaction Mode: Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS or Direct Carrier Billing, Other Transaction Modes

• By Payment Type: Remote, Proximity

• By Application: Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality and Transportation, Other Applications

• By End User: Personal, Business

• By Geography: The global P2P payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment is a mechanism through which users can transfer funds from their bank account to another individual's account via a digital medium, i.e., the internet or a mobile device. Payments are categorized based on transfer, i.e., to an account within the bank or outside the bank. The P2P payment is used to send and receive money from mobile devices through a linked bank account or card.

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The P2P Payment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and P2P payment global market analysis on P2P payment global market size, drivers and P2P payment global market trends, P2P payment global

market major players, P2P payment global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and P2P payment global market growth across geographies. The P2P payment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

