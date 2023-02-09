5G Base Station Market

The growth of 5G IoT ecosystem & vital communication services is expected to provide lucrative prospects for the 5G base station market to expand.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "5G Base Station Market is Expected to Reach USD 190.78 Billion by 2030| Top Players such as -Marvell, Samsung and Nokia." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global 5G base station market share was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 190.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in demand for high-speed data with low latency, the emergence of interconnected devices, and surge in adoption of 5G IoT ecosystem & critical communication services drive the global 5G base station market. On the other hand, a rise in the number of government regulations related to network radiation impedes growth to some extent. However, advancement in smart infrastructure solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global 5G base station market is analyzed across type, network architecture, core network, operational frequency, end-user, and region. Based on type, the small cells segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global 5G base station market. The macrocells segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of operational frequency, the above 6 GHz segment dominated the 5G base station market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to rise in demand for high speed communication solution across the commercial sector is offering significant 5G base station market opportunity.

Based on network architecture, the 5G non-standalone segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The 5G standalone segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 41.0% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global 5G base station industry report include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Marvell, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Airspon Network Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

⁕ An increase in demand for mobile data traffic solutions across the world has impacted the global 5G base station market positively.

⁕ Also, the rise in the trend of work from home drive has reinforced the growth even more.

