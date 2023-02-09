Global Conveyor Belt Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Conveyor Belt Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Conveyor Belt Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the conveyor belt market. As per TBRC’s conveyor belt market forecast, the conveyor belt market size is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

A surge in air passenger journeys will propel the growth of the conveyor belt market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest conveyor belt market share. Major players in the conveyor belt market include ContiTech AG, The Yokohoma Rubber Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Fenner Group Holdings Ltd., Elastomerik Belts Private Limited.

Trending Conveyor Belt Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the conveyor belt market. Manufacturers operating in the conveyor belt global market are developing new technologies such as eco-friendly conveyor belts, direct drive motors, smart conveyors, vacuum conveyors, adjustable conveyors, and others to meet industry demands and strengthen their market position. Eco-friendly conveyors securely move materials with little harm to the environment, reduce spillage, and protect the items from dust and harmful particles. For instance, in April 2022, BEUMER Group, a German-based manufacturer of intralogistics systems, launched an eco-friendly U-shaped conveyor belt. The U-shaped conveyor makes port terminal operations effective and environmentally friendly. The design permits the implementation of larger mass flows than a pipe conveyor and narrower curve radii than a troughed belt conveyor, all with dust-free conveyance. The idlers make the belt into a closed tube, shielding the material conveyed from outside forces and the environment from emissions like material loss, dust, or odors.

Conveyor Belt Market Segments

By Type: Overhead, Floor, Roller, Pallet, Crescent

By Installation: Portable, Stationary

By Material: Metal, Polymer

By Application: Light Weight, Medium Weight, Heavy Weight

By End-User: Mining, Food and Beverage, Power Generation, Recycling, Supply Chain, General Manufacturing, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global conveyor belt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A conveyer belt is a device made of a material, such as rubber, stretched across rotating rollers that propels it forward while also moving the object positioned on it. Conveyor belts are extremely well-liked across many industries because they are highly adaptable, lightweight, and affordable. The conveyor belt is used to transport heavy and light objects of various sizes from one point to the other. Automated distribution, warehousing, manufacturing, airports, production facilities, and others use conveyor belts.

Conveyor Belt Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Conveyor Belt Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on conveyor belt market size, drivers and trends, conveyor belt market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and conveyor belt market growth across geographies. The conveyor belt market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

