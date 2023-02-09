PRESS RELEASE: European Union reaffirms its commitment in Samoa’s climate change and water sectors.



8 February 2023 (Samoa) – The European Union (EU) and the Government of Samoa have signed a Financing Agreement of EUR 13.5 million (approximately SAT 38 million), further solidifying the EU’s commitment to Samoa, and demonstrating its dedicated allegiance in the climate change and water sectors.



Like a number of Pacific Island Countries, Samoa is vulnerable to the existential threat of climate change and natural hazards. Climate change causes disrupting weather patterns, leading to extreme weather events, unpredictable water availability therefore exacerbating water scarcity and contaminating water supplies. This drastically affects the quantity and quality of water and may have serious implications on the public health.



The new funding, in the form of budget support, is one of the central pillars of the continued partnership between the EU and Samoa. The EU contribution will provide continuity and add value to the implementation of Samoa’s ‘Water for Life: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Plan 2020/2021 – 2024/2025’.



The budget support will work towards a more integrated, comprehensive and strategic WASH policy. This policy will also address climate change and disaster risks. Its ambition is to add more focus on inclusion and equity by improving the water quality and safe sanitation for people living in vulnerable situations, including those living in rural areas, and in particular, women and children.



The longstanding cooperation and trust-based relationship between the EU and the Government of Samoa in the water sector is key in providing access for all the people of Samoa to sustainable, safe, affordable water, and improved sanitation and hygiene services enhancing their health, productivity and resilience.



The Government of Samoa expressed its deep appreciation for the continued EU partnership and assistance during a period when the nation was facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain bottlenecks, soaring energy and food prices.



The Financing Agreement was signed between the Independent State of Samoa represented by the Honorable Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molioo, Minister of Finance and the European Union represented by Mr. Peteris Ustubs – Director Middle East, Asia, Pacific in the Directorate – General for International Partnerships. (DG – INTPA).



Media Contact:

Ms Peresitene Kirifi, Ministry of Finance – Samoa

Peresitene.Kirifi@mof.gov.ws