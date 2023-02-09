Cosplay Costumes Market Size Is Projected to Reach $23.00 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 17.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosplay costumes market was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing popularity of cosplay conventions, rise in trend of theme parties & television shows, and increase in the number dance events at schools and colleges drive the growth of the global cosplay costumes market. On the other hand, busy and hectic lifestyle of people across the world impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of blockchain technology in the cosplay industry and introduction of intelligent costumes are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Based on application, the movie segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2030. The individual segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global cosplay costumes market. However, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In recent years, the cosplay costumes market has seen several key developments:

Growth in E-commerce:

Online marketplaces such as Amazon, Etsy, and Taobao have made it easier for cosplayers to buy and sell costumes, leading to a growth in the market.

Increased demand for custom and made-to-measure costumes:

Consumers are seeking more authentic and high-quality cosplay experiences, leading to an increased demand for custom and made-to-measure costumes.

Growth of anime and cosplay culture:

The popularity of anime and cosplay has been growing globally, leading to an increased demand for cosplay costumes and accessories.

Emergence of new materials and technologies:

Companies are using new materials and technologies to create more realistic and comfortable cosplay costumes, such as 3D printing, LEDs, and special effects.

Greater focus on sustainability:

The cosplay community is becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a greater focus on sustainable materials and production processes in the cosplay costumes market.

The key market players analyzed in the global cosplay costumes market report include Xcoser, Cossky UK, Spreepicky, 77ACG, Elope, Yaya Han, Uwowo Cosplay, Dtaku Plan, Mascot Super, Suzhou SQY, Rubie’s Costume Company, DokiDoki, and RoleCosplay. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

