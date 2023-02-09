Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market. As per TBRC’s wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market forecast, the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market size is expected to grow to $274.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The growing automotive industry is driving the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket. North America is expected to hold the largest wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market share. Major players in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market include 3M Company, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Automotive PLC.

Trending Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Trend

The increasing digitalization of automotive repair & maintenance services is a key trend in the wholesale and distribution of automotive aftermarket. Automotive aftermarket product and service producers now provide online platforms for information, guidance, and instruction on proper installation and troubleshooting, as well as digital tools for a product selection like electronic catalogs, video libraries for tutorials and product showcases and video libraries for tutorials. For instance, in September 2021, MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., a Germany-based automotive aftermarket company, introduced an eCatalog to help customers make product choices. This catalog uses digital technology that helps aftermarket users, distributors, and technicians look up and request items from anywhere globally. The site contains a search engine to find the optimum solution based on vehicle application and is divided up by specialty area for quick access to the newest parts. Catalog users can also search for products by passenger car, commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and power sports manufacturer, model, and kind of vehicle.

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Segments

• By Replacement Part: Tire, Battery, Brake parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Other Replacement Parts

• By Certification: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

• By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors

• By Geography: The global wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket refer to the secondary market for the automotive that focuses on the wholesale and distribution of automobiles, their parts and related services after the original equipment manufacturer has sold the automobile to the consumer, whether or not those parts were made by the OEM.

Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket global market size, drivers and trends, wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market growth across geographies. The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



