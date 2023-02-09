North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, Trends, Latest Insights, Industry Overview and Forecast 2023-2028
One of the primary factors driving the market is the enhancement in building and interior designsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the North America glue-laminated timber market size reached a volume of 428,400 Cubic Metres in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 435,410 Cubic Metres by 2028.
Glue-laminated timber refers to a kind of engineered wood product manufactured by bonding various individual pieces of timber together through moisture-resistant and resilient adhesives. They provide high resistance and stiffness in exposed and corrosive environments and also offer thermal insulation. It also reduces waste production by minimizing product damage and disposable costs. In recent years, glue-laminated timber has been significantly used in North America as an attractive architectural and structural building material for beams, columns, heavy trusses, and headers.
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Trends:
One of the primary factors driving the market is the enhancement in building and interior designs. Additionally, the extensive utilization of glue-laminated timber as it is the sustainable and innovative material used in the building and construction industry is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the market is propelled by technical advancements and usage of glue-laminated timber and other engineering wood products such as cross-laminated timber. Furthermore, the rising product employment in the construction of residential and commercial buildings is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the aesthetic designs, design flexibility, high engineering efficiency, and higher structural performance of glue-laminated timber have escalated its demand. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have resulted in the adoption of glue-laminated timber as a building material has also accelerated the product adoption rate. Another major growth-inducing factor includes easy financing options available for private housing.
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the North America glue-laminated timber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the North America glue-laminated timber market on the basis of end-use, application and country.
Breakup by End-Use:
Floor Beams
Window and Door Headers
Trusses and Supporting Columns
Roof Beams
Others
Breakup by Application:
New Construction
Replacement
Breakup by Country:
United States
Canada
Mexico
