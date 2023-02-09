Energy Logistics Market : Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Energy Logistics Market," The energy logistics market was valued at $351.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,383.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

The oil & gas segment dominated the market growth

By application, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to increased activities toward refining oil & gas from natural reservoirs. Moreover, the logistics service providers have been offering efficient energy logistical services which leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the renewable energy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand for green energy to reduce harmful emission.

The government sector segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.

Major market players :

A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd.

Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd.

BYD Motors Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Dongfeng Motor Company

DSV

Geodis

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Logistics Plus Inc.

MGF

Phoenix Freight Systems

Rhenus Group

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

