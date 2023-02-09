Australia Bathroom Products Market Size is Projected to Reach $4,536.2 Million by 2030, Registering At a CAGR of 6.3%

Australia Bathroom Products Market

According to the Australia bathroom products market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of price point, application, distribution channel, and type.

The Australia bathroom products market is expected to witness significant growth due to expansion of the hospitality industry, demand for premium faucets.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Australia Bathroom Products Market by Type, Price Point, Application and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The Australia bathroom products market size was valued at $2,471.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,536.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

Bathroom products market has shown significant growth in last few years as it is majorly used by the construction industry for providing proper sanitation facilities to people in residential homes. Key players keep launching new and innovative products that help to enhance the beauty of bathrooms. Rise in use of bathroom products accessories by the construction industry and innovation in bathroom products at short intervals is a major factor that boosts theAustralia bathroom products market growth and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Moreover, increase in household units, rise in urbanization, and development of smart/electronic bathroom products are the major factors driving the bathroom products market growth. Moreover, consumer preference has shifted toward smart home technologies including smart faucets and electronic appliances, which is further expected to boost the market growth.

According to the Australia bathroom products market analysis, the Australia bathroom products market is segmented based on price point, application, distribution channel, and type. On the basis of price point, the market is categorized into standard, premium, and luxury. According to application, the Australia bathroom products market is fragmented into commercial and residential. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B, and B2C. The type of bathroom products considered in the report are toiletries, soap dispensers, faucets & showers, basin & bathtubs, and others.

Based on the price point, the standard segment held the major Australia bathroom products market share in 2020. The people with limited income or the middle class are the major consumers of this segment. The average prices considered for this segment for bathroom faucets range from $60-$75, $170-$210 for showers, $80-$100 for soap dispenser, and $170-$190 for the basin & bathtubs. The number of consumers is increasing on a regular basis across Australia, thereby escalating the demand for this range of product.

Residential application segment held a major share in the market owing to widespread usage of bathroom products in homes. Commercial segment is expected to witness a major growth rate, owing to rise in tourism and hospitality sector.

Based on type, the faucets & showers segment held the major Australia bathroom products market share in 2020 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the Australia bathroom products market forecast period. The rise of nuclear families has resulted in fewer extended family living arrangements and gradual increase in household units. The demand for faucets & showers is expected to witness substantial rise with the advent of new residential and commercial establishments.

The prominent Australia bathroom products industry players include Decina Bathroomware, Felton Industries Ltd, Gessi SPA, GWA Group Limited, Kohler Co., Masco Corporation, Robertson Bathware, Sussex Taps, The Procter And Gamble Company, and Tribata.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Australia bathroom products market trends, with current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets in the market.

○ Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

○ The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

○ A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Australia bathroom products industry.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across Australia.

