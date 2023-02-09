The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: An Overview of Current Trends and Future Prospects

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs. PAH is a chronic and progressive condition that can lead to heart failure if left untreated. The market for PAH treatment is driven by the increasing incidence of PAH, as well as advances in medical technology and the development of new drugs and treatments.

The PAH market is segmented based on drug class, geography, and end-user. The drug class segment includes prostacyclins, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors, and others. The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The PAH market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few large pharmaceutical companies. The market is also subject to significant regulatory oversight, which can impact the speed of drug development and approval.

In conclusion, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of PAH and the development of new drugs and treatments. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few large pharmaceutical companies, with significant regulatory oversight impacting the speed of drug development and approval.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak positively affected the market due to rise in prevalence of Covid-19 infactions with patients already suffering from pulmonary artery hypertension.

However, the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension and observation of elevated mortality risk in individuals severely affected during the pandemic.

The report segments the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the branded segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the generics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation and Viatris Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment was the highest contributor to the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market share in 2021.

By type, the branded segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and the generic segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period

Depending on route of administration, the oral segment was highest contributor in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

