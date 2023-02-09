Contract Catering Market Size, Trends, Statistics, Growth Analysis and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
The contract Catering market report has segmented the contract catering market based on contract type, modes of contract, end user and region.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
How big is the contract catering market?
The global contract catering market size reached US$ 232.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 318.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Contract catering represents the food services provided by a catering company for an organization or an event on a contractual basis. In such cases, catering enterprises take accountability for their services and food quality, which aids in enhancing the reputation and business of the client. In addition, contract catering has emerged as a cost-effective way of managing food assistance in a less stressful way for various events. As a result, this method finds widespread applications across several sectors, such as corporate, healthcare, defense, education, sports, senior care, aerospace, etc.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market/requestsample
Global Contract Catering Market Trends:
The emerging trend of fine dining and hospitality, as a part of the business establishment to develop good customer relationships by private and public companies, is among the primary factors driving the contract catering market. Besides this, various caterers are focused on providing exotic ingredients, live food counters, premium table services, and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, which is further augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the integration of innovative technologies by the leading contract catering companies to offer online menus, customized orders, pre-booking options, and shorter waiting durations is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for hygienic and nutritional food across geriatric care centers and educational institutions, the changing socio-economic scenario, and the rising consumer living standards, especially across the developing regions, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Additionally, the increasing number of tourism activities and the high exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding advanced business models that provide ad-hoc workplace food services are anticipated to propel the contract catering market over the forecasted period.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
• ABM Catering Solutions
• Amadeus
• Aramark
• Atalian Servest
• Barlett Mitchell
• Blue Apple Catering
• Camst Group
• Caterleisure Ltd.
• CH&CO Catering
• Compass PLC
• Dine Contract Catering
• Elior Group
• Fazer Food Services
• Interserve
• OCS Group Ltd.
• Sodexo
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the contract catering market based on contract type, modes of contract, end user and region.
Based on Contract Type:
• Fixed Price Contracts
• Cost Plus Contracts
Based on Modes of Contract:
• Outsourced
• Self-Operated
Based on End User:
• Business and Industry
• Education
• Healthcare and Senior Care
• Defence and Offshore
• Sports and Leisure
• Airports
• Others
Geographical Analysis:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2074&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Reports:
Food Service Market Report 2023-2028
Latin America Food Enzymes Market Report
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here