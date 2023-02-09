A Comprehensive Study of the Human Growth Hormone Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Growth Hormone (hGH) market refers to the market for products or treatments that contain or aim to increase human growth hormone levels in the body. hGH is a hormone naturally produced by the pituitary gland and is important for the growth and development of individuals, especially during childhood and adolescence.

The market for hGH is driven by the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiencies, which can occur due to a variety of factors such as injury, disease, or congenital conditions. Additionally, the use of hGH as an anti-aging therapy and for performance enhancement has also contributed to the growth of the market.

The hGH market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into hGH drugs, hGH supplements, and hGH devices. The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The hGH market is highly regulated due to the potential for abuse and the risk of side effects associated with the hormone. As a result, the market is dominated by a few large pharmaceutical companies that have the resources to invest in research and development and comply with regulations.

In conclusion, the human growth hormone market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of growth hormone deficiencies and the growing demand for hGH for anti-aging and performance enhancement purposes.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of menopausal disorders, rise in awareness regarding post-menopausal issues among women, and surge in new product launches by leading players propel the growth of the global human growth hormone market. However, expensive nature of treatment and fatal effects of hormone replacement therapy hinder the market to some extent. Contrarily, availability of alternative options for hormone replacement therapies and adoption of telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic put a stress upon the healthcare systems across the world and impacted the human growth hormone market considerably. The non-elective procedures were postponed to avoid possibility of cross-contamination and shift in resources to take care of Covid-infected patients.

The patients with decreased growth hormone secretion had a higher risk factor for Covid-19 infection and required extra care to prevent any infection. For instance, patients suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome may not display any typical symptoms such as high temperature and experience a higher-than-normal pain threshold, which in turn, may delay in the diagnosis of Covid-19.

Increase in usage of growth hormone to control aging and surge in disorders related to growth hormone deficiency propel the growth of the global human growth hormone (hGH) market. On the other hand, several side effects related with the treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in awareness toward usage of human growth hormone in developing economies is expected to offer multiple opportunities to the industry.

Based on application, the turner syndrome segment held the major share in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the global human growth hormone (hGH) market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth hormone deficiency segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% in between 2019 to 2026.

Based on route of administration, the subcutaneous segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global human growth hormone market (hGH) share in 2018, and is expected to dominate during the study period. In addition, the same segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% by 2026.

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global human growth hormone market (hGH) revenue in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AnkeBio Co. Ltd, Novo Nordisk, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ipsen, and Ferring BV.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By application, the Turner Syndrome segment dominated the human growth hormone market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue the same during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 49% in 2020.

By route of administration, the subcutaneous segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

