NFBPWC Partners With Houston Methodist Hospital for 2023 Heart of a Woman Conference
National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs supports women's heart health during American Heart Month with education and awareness.
This is the NFBPWC's 4th collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital and the Heart of a Woman Conference and we are invested in the initiative and bringing awareness to women's heart health.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is Heart Health Month. In women, the greatest cause of death is a heart attack. Yet, many women are unaware of the risk factors and the warning signs of heart attack, which differ from men. Increased awareness is key to preventing heart problems, so Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center and the National Federation of Business and Professional Women Clubs, an affiliate of BPW International, are partnering to host “Heart of a Woman," a conference to educate women, nurses, allied health professionals, and the general public about women's heart health.
— Megan Shellman-Rickard, National President NFBPWC
This exciting conference is designed to educate women about the gender-specific symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease and how women can proactively improve their own heart health. In addition, guest speakers representing science, medicine, and government will discuss their roles in addressing gender discrepancies in cardiovascular care for women.
Resilience Coach, HeartMath Certified Coach, Author and NFBPWC Member from Los Angeles, CA, Jacqueline Delibes is representing the organization as a subject matter expert and Certified Stress Reduction Coach, presenting an interactive talk "Healing the Heart, Healing Emotions." The talk will dive into what it takes to heal the heart personally, the science behind our emotional communications, and the shift that's possible when professional environments embrace empathy, compassion, and listening into their culture. Then, to make the talk more practical, Jacqueline will give a mini-workshop that will help participants feel more connected to themselves, each other, and the heart.
NFBPWC connected MasterChef Season 4 winner Luca Manfe to the conference, and he is joining the event for a live presentation of a heart-healthy recipe and suggestions for how to eat the right foods for heart health.
NFBPWC and BPW International attendees will be connecting in Houston, for additional membership and networking events from Friday, February 10th to Sunday, February 12th, 2022.
For ticket information to the Heart of a Woman Conference, please visit https://www.houstonmethodist.org/education/medical/debakey-cv-education/courses/heart-of-a-woman/
About the NFBPWC
The National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NFBPWC) was founded in 1919. In 1930, Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips a co-founder of the NFBPWC, founded the International Federation of Business and Professional Women.
NFBPWC USA, is a 103-year-old organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the objectives of developing professional, business and leadership potential for all women. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles.
As a member of BPW International, NFBPWC-USA has consultative status with the United Nations and works closely with many NGOs (non-governmental organizations) throughout the world. Through the work of the New York City Chapter of NFBPWC, we have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and participatory status with the Council of Europe.
Former NFBPWC members are pioneers of the women’s equality movement, and include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, and esteemed business leaders.
For more information about the National Federation of Business Women and Professional Clubs, visit nfbpwc.org
