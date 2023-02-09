Hearable Devices Market Share Worth US$ 35 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Hearable Devices Market is estimated to witness significant upsurge 2027, owing to increasing demand for wireless headphones across the world.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hearable Devices Market is estimated to reach $35 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. Hearables devices are electronic in-ear devices that are specifically designed for healthcare and consumer industry. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for wireless hearable devices for entertainment purposes and growing popularity of these devices across the world. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hearable Devices Market highlights the following areas –

1. APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing demand for various consumer electronic products, smart gadgets and its accessories in this region.

2. The market of Hearable Devices is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for wireless headphones across the world.

3. This industry is consolidated with top market players including Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg, among others.

Segmental Analysis:

By Connectivity:

Hearable Devices market is segmented into Bluetooth, WI-FI and Others, based on connectivity. Bluetooth Hearable Devices segment is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027, owing to rapid technological advancement and rising popularity of Bluetooth wireless hearable devices. These devices offer more portability, freedom of movement and these devices are compatible with modern devices.

By End-Users:

By end-users, the Hearable Devices market is segmented into Consumer, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Corporate offices and others. Consumer segment is estimated to hold highest hearable devices market share in 2021, followed by the healthcare sector and it is estimated to grow at with a CAGR of around 15.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

By Geography:

Geographically, the Hearable Devices market is segmented into the North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW regions. APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth of CAGR 13.6% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising demand for various consumer electronic products, smart gadgets and its accessories in this region. According to a recent report, there will be approximately 820 million smart-phone users in India 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hearable Devices Industry are -

1. Apple Inc.

2. Bose Corporation

3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4. Sony Corporation

5. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

