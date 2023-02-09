RH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RH on Behalf of RH Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RH ("RH" or the "Company") RH on behalf of RH stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RH has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2023, RH announced that it expects 2022 revenue growth at the lower end of the prior range of (3.5%) to (4.5%). RH also disclosed that its annual report for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 contained errors in the calculation of net income per share, and that the Company's financial statements for each of the quarterly periods ended April 30, July 30, and October 29, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $25.19 per share or 7.33% percent, to close at $318.43 per share on February 6, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RH shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

