Leica Announces Compact Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm Lenses; More Info at B&H

Leica has just revealed Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm f/2 lenses for full-frame L-Mount cameras. These lenses are significantly smaller and lighter than previous options.

B&H is pleased to announce the Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH. Lens and Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Lens. These full-frame mirrorless options are more compact and lightweight than Leica's existing SL-System offerings, with a size of 2.9 x 3.3" and weighing just 13 oz. Both these lenses are also significantly more affordable than their APO counterparts.

Both lenses are popular options. The 35mm is a wide, but not too wide, lens that is popular for street photography and everyday use. The 50mm is a classic, standard lens with a natural perspective. Leica says these offer classic image quality with excellent contrast and vivid colors. The f/2 maximum aperture will give users great control over depth of field.

The autofocus system uses a fast and quiet linear direct motor that is useful for stills and video. Physically these lenses are a near-exact match with a large, rubberized focus ring and a weather-sealed construction. An AquaDura coating on the front element will repel the elements and make it easier to clean.

These lenses feature the L-Mount and will work well with a wide range of cameras, including those from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma.

Read and learn more about Leica Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH. Lens and Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. Lenses at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/leica-announces-summicron-sl-35mm-50mm-lenses

