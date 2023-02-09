Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,807 in the last 365 days.

bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share

bebe stores, inc. BEBE (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of two cents ($0.02) per share of the Company's common stock payable March 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023. The primary constraints to the Company's cash flow that led to a lower dividend this quarter were increased investments in our existing Buddy's store operations and higher debt servicing expenses. The Company believes these investments in operations will increase its long-term earnings potential and have a positive effect on future cash flows and dividends.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, approximately 60 rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in the Southeastern U.S., offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005584/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.