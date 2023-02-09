bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share

bebe stores, inc. BEBE (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of two cents ($0.02) per share of the Company's common stock payable March 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023. The primary constraints to the Company's cash flow that led to a lower dividend this quarter were increased investments in our existing Buddy's store operations and higher debt servicing expenses. The Company believes these investments in operations will increase its long-term earnings potential and have a positive effect on future cash flows and dividends.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, approximately 60 rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in the Southeastern U.S., offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.

