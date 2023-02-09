Armoring Products' New ARMOC Token Will Disrupt The $72 Billion Vehicle Armor Market

TALLINN, ESTONIA - FEBRUARY 8th, 2023 - ARMOC is the next-generation utility token that will alter the way you do business forever. Armouring Products, a dominant player in the worldwide market, valued at $72 billion, for manufacturing and armouring vehicles has launched ARMOC, an active and public utility token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain network. ARMOC enables payments to be processed in seconds while being safe, transparent, and auditable.

Negotiations, supply networks, and the marketing of products in the vehicle armor industry for both civilian and military use are simplified by ARMOC. These procedures will no longer be slowed down by red tape and time limitations. Because of ARMOC's commitment to the safety of commercial transactions, cutting-edge innovations and high-quality goods may be sold at reduced prices without sacrificing ARMOC's assurance of quality.

Members of the ARMOC programme may select between GOLD, SILVER, or BRONZE status depending on the quantity of ARMOC utility tokens they own. You'll get an exclusive discount and offers from their ecosystem partners when you join, and you'll have a say in how the ecosystem develops.

Also, you may get a 30% discount on items and services from Armouring Products and their network of partners by using these tokens. Balance is maintained in the system and the unregulated issue of the token is prevented by burning a portion of ARMOC that is sent to Armoring Products from each consumer. This protects all Armoring Products' business partners and the security of everyone who has ARMOC tokens, who may then freely exchange those tokens between themselves.

On February 8, 2023, sales of ARMOC will officially commence, therefore don't wait to take advantage of this incredible offer. Visit their website for additional information and to buy tokens right now. As there are only 3,000,000 ARMOC available, you'll want to get in on the action quickly if you want some. You can make the most of your ARMOC with the aid of the business support staff at Armoring Products. Incorporate yourself into the future of financial transactions using ARMOC - Armoring Coin.

Media Contact

Company Name: ARMORING PRODUCTS

Contact Person: Mauricio Junot de Maria

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 (801)255-5500

City: Tallinn

Country: Estonia

Website: https://armoc.armoringproducts.net/



