NFI announces Vice President Kamala Harris to visit New Flyer of America facility on February 9, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFINFYEFNFI NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in zero-emission mass mobility solutions, today announced that United States Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Flyer of America's ("New Flyer") St. Cloud, Minnesota manufacturing facility on February 9, 2023, to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's investment in zero-emission public transportation and the associated skills developed and jobs created across the industry.



"NFI is leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions. We have zero-emission buses in service today with 17 of the 25 largest North American transit agencies and with another 100 cities globally. Our electric vehicles have travelled over 20 million zero-emission miles throughout the United States and Canada and over 80 million zero-emission miles internationally," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI Group Inc. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or IIJA, signed in 2021, is a historic, once-in-a-generation bill that has translated to unprecedented demand for NFI's buses and coaches, driving improvements to public transportation throughout the United States that will benefit our employees, customers and their riders across the country for years to come."

"New Flyer is the largest heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer in North America, with a 90-year legacy of quality and innovation. We provide mobility solutions, including buses, charging infrastructure, service, and spare parts to meet the demands of transit agencies today and into the future," says Margaret Lewis, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Facilities, New Flyer. "It is our pleasure to welcome Vice President Harris to our New Flyer St. Cloud facility to showcase our zero-emission buses and to meet our incredible team as we develop the workforce of the future."

New Flyer's St. Cloud facility employs over 685 team members, including more than 500 union team members from Communications Workers of America ("CWA") Local 7304. The facility manufactures multiple lengths of the Xcelsior CHARGE NG™, New Flyer's next generation battery-electric, zero-emission bus - the most advanced electric bus on the market today. New Flyer provides Disadvantaged Business Enterprises ("DBE") and Minority Women Business Enterprises ("MWBE") the opportunity to participate in the sourcing of components and materials used in manufacturing. In 2021, New Flyer launched an Electrical Technician Training Program ("ETTP") for its employees, to provide workforce development for high-demand electrical skills to assist with the continued pursuit of enabling the new mobility era in Minnesota.

New Flyer offers the most advanced product line in the market today and through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™ provides Transit Agencies with safe, sustainable, and reliable charging infrastructure and comprehensive mobility solutions.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center ("VIC"), the first and only innovation lab of its kind in the United States dedicated to advancing bus and coach zero-emission technology and workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 350 interactive events, welcoming 7,000 industry professionals for zero-emission bus and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. The Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and NFI's convertible unsecured debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

