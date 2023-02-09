Basilico at Evora, a Masterfully Planned Community, Announces Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo, Opening Early 2023

Basilico is the first modern Italian concept set to open in 2023 in the heart of Southwest Las Vegas, inside Evora, a masterfully planned community in the rapidly growing area of Spring Valley; Basilico exudes youthful sophistication.

Las Vegas, NV February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- An all-new, innovative Italian restaurant is coming to Evora, an upscale community offering a Live | Work | Play lifestyle on 42 acres in the Southwest of Las Vegas. Italian Chef Francesco Di Caudo, who honed his culinary skills in Rome and Paris before arriving in Las Vegas, will bring his creative and edgy style to this novel, upscale dining experience. Basilico features an indoor-outdoor bar, an outdoor live performance stage, creative new cocktails from a team of next-generation mixologists, and a vibe that says, “come make new friends."

Basilico is "modern Italian featuring classic dishes by looking at the past and thinking of the future," says chef Francesco. The menu will feature:

- Antipasti specialties such as Gnocco Fritto; stracciatella, aobbo di parma, red onion-lambrusco jam, Foie Misu; Fig Jam, Mascarpone, Toasted Cocoa Nibs and Duck Smoked Cigar.

- Pastas such as Uovo Raviolo; ricotta filling, chantarelle, truffle-parmigiano and Tarragon Fazzoletti; lobster, burrata, calabrese pepper, lime zest.

- Specialty dishes such as Dover Sole; chantarelle, swiss chard, burnt lemon powder, mugnaia sauce, Doppio Lamb; winter vegetables, calabrese-almond gremolada.

- Desserts include Parmigiano Gelato; Lemon Ginger Pound Cake, Spiced Poached Pear, and Vin Brulé that will be made table side and Lemon Thyme Goat Milk Panna Cotta; Lemon Thyme Goat Milk, Port Sauce, Nutmeg Tuille, Seasonal Berries.

This beautiful concept will feature a full-service bar with original recipes by mixologist,Rudy Aguas, of Bar~Kada Hospitality, an outdoor lounge and dining area, a private dining room and an indoor dining room to accommodate 70 guests.

The restaurant will be a centerpiece of this exciting new project designed by NOVUS Architecture + Interiors, who creates sustainable and dynamic live, work, play, learning, and healing environments sensitive to time and place with a fundamental focus on design excellence. The award-winning firm offers architecture, interiors, planning, and sustainability services founded by Dwayne R. Eshenbaugh. NEWH has honored the firm in 2021, 2019, and 2017 with the "Top Design Firm" Award and most recently recognized as 2022 UNLV College of Fine Arts Alumni of the Year. To see renderings of the restaurant by NOVUS Architecture, please click here.

For media/press inquiries about Basilico at Evora, please email pr@avaroseagency.com or call 1-844-AVA-ROSE. For all other inquiries, please contact Marisa Martino with Barkada Hospitality by emailing marisa@barkadahospitality.com or calling (702) 217-2260.

Media Link: Dropbox - Basilico - Simplify your life

About Basilico

Opening in March 2023 in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Chef Francesco Di Caudo. Basilico is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. Social hour is daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar and in the outdoor lounge area. Follow Basilico at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram or for more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702)534-7716.

