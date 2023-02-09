Single Cell Analysis : Harnessing the Power of Technology for Better Health Outcomes

Single Cell Analysis Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single cell analysis market is a rapidly growing segment of the life sciences industry. It refers to the use of various techniques and technologies to study individual cells, rather than a population of cells, in order to gain deeper insights into biological processes and diseases.

The single cell analysis market is driven by the increasing demand for precision medicine and the need to understand the complexities of biological systems at the cellular level. With the advent of next-generation sequencing and other high-throughput technologies, researchers are now able to analyze large numbers of individual cells in a single experiment, providing a more complete and nuanced view of cellular behavior and interactions.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in demand for single cell analysis and high-end technological advancements coupled with surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drive the growth of the global single cell analysis market. At the same time, increase in focus on personalized medicines and growing prevalence of cancer have supplemented the growth even more. On the other hand, high cost of single cell analysis products restrains the growth to some extent. Simultaneously, high growth potential of single cell sequencing is projected to pave the way for lucrative growth opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

Governments in almost all countries had increased financing for vaccine development and manufacturing, which in turn gave way to a rise in the usage of single-cell analytic tools for Covid-19 research, thus impacting the global single cell analysis market positively.

A deeper understanding of the host immune response during illness progression is highly essential in order to more precisely fabricate prognostic and diagnostic indicators and initiate proper therapeutic approaches for patients. Researchers can gain a better comprehension of immune cells at the single-cell level and how functional cells put up immune protection by taking recourse to single-cell analysis. These factors have boosted the market growth in several ways.

The consumables segment to dominate by 2031:

By product, the consumables segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to high usability of products, frequent purchase of reagents, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and constant need for consumables required for assay.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) segment to maintain the lion's share:

Based on techniques, the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment generated around one-third of the global single cell analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in genome mapping programs, increase in applications of next-generation sequencing, surge in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in sequencing platforms.

The oncology segment to rule the roost:

By application, the oncology segment garnered more than one-third of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The fact that single cell analysis has proven to be highly effective for prior diagnostics of cancer cells drives the segment growth. The neurology segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders.

North America garnered the major share in 2021:

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global single cell analysis market. Rise in the well-established healthcare system, surge in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system propel the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 21.6% by 2031. Increase in incidences of cancer and a spike in government funding for single cell analysis research fuel the market growth. The other provinces analyzed throughout the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Becton

3. Merck KGAA

4. QIAGEN N.V.

5. Illumina, Inc.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7. BGI Genomics Co.Ltd.

8. Dickinson and Company

9. Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

10. Sartorius AG

11. Takara Holdingsinc

12. Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

13. 10x Genomics

14. Bio-Rad Laboratories

15. Berkley Light INC.

16. Dolomite Bio

17. Standard Biotools

18. Diasorin Group

The report analyzes these key players in the global single cell analysis market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

• On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies' segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in cell analysis industry in 2021.

