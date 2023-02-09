Author Tanya Vece launches new business, new book for 2023

Tanya Vece, known for her book, “Itch; Love Stories About Heroin”, a story about Layne Staley, has announced her latest project and new California business.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and celebrity event planner, Tanya Vece, is announcing two new projects for 2023. Her latest book ‘Hollywood Tell-All’ is described as a more expansive version of her Throwback Thursday columns. The columns were dedicated to celebrity ties to Boulder City, Nevada and appeared monthly in the Boulder City Review. “Hollywood Tell-All” will be the third book for Tanya Vece. Her debut book was “Itch; Love Stories About Heroin” based on her experiences with Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley. She also authored a Ukrainian cookbook and sold the rights to “Hot Gossip”, an autobiography about her life as a celebrity event planner from 2001-2008.

“I wrote the Throwback Thursday pieces for fun. I stopped writing the column in 2019 and still get people stopping me in the grocery store to talk about the major celebrities who visited Boulder City. I figured a book would allow me to write more than 400 words and this book has built-in Hollywood history interest that I expanded on by tying in all of Southern Nevada. I started playing around with the project a few months ago and it took off. Everyone from Dennis Hopper to Marilyn Monroe and more are covered. This book has so much juice and scandal and has been such a fun project, I can’t wait for it to debut,” said Vece.

Tanya Vece is doubling down on her latest project by launching a new California-based business in March called Rockstar Riders. The company will provide private dining experiences for groups of 10 or more in some of the most fascinating, expensive venues around the United States. Right before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Vece had funded and launched Motley Magazine, a monthly publication dedicated to taste, travel, and things for those with affluent lifestyles.

“Motley had advertisers coming in. We had celebrities on the cover. I had amazing interest from high-end retailers sending products for review. My favorite part of that project was going to different restaurants, meeting with chefs, and discovering new ways to dine when it comes to a luxurious experience. I spent one Wednesday doing Champagne Bongs in Vegas and I was getting paid to write about it. My background is in events and catering and publicity and Motley let me really lean into what I love. And then Covid hit and no one was interested in a magazine touting wealth and things and no one could travel. Instead of bringing the magazine back, I wanted to be more adventurous and give people the same experiences I was having behind the scenes of the magazine. I mean, why not dine with your friends in a fancy place, shut the entire restaurant down, and sit down with its chef? This is the concept of Rockstar Riders”, finished Vece.

Rockstar Riders has an invite-only website, wanting to remain "influencer-free" and pivoting to its private, wealthy clientele. Information and a screening form can be accessed by emailing tanyaishired@gmail.com. "Hollywood Tell-All" will hit the pre-sale market on Amazon in early March of 2023.