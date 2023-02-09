Men Personal Care Market is expected to reach a size worth of US$ 276.9 Billion by 2030

Men Personal Care

Men personal care products are in high demand in the global men personal care market due to rise in disposable income, increase in trend of online shopping

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Men Personal Care Market by Type, Age Group, Price Point, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the men personal care market size is expected to reach $276.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Sample Copy of Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1701

Men personal care products are non-medicinal consumable products designed for men to use for personal care and grooming. The products can be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, sprayed on, or otherwise applied to the body for cleansing, toning, moisturizing, hydrating, conditioning, massaging, coloring/decorating, soothing, deodorizing, perfuming, and styling. The men personal care market provides a wide range of products, including deodorants, shampoos, shaving gels, aftershaves, bar soaps, and moisturizing creams, at varying prices to meet the needs and purchasing power of consumers.

The men personal care market analysis is done according to segmentation on the basis of type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the men personal care market segment is categorized into hair care, shaving, oral care, personal cleanliness, skin care, and others. As per age group, it is divided into 18-29 years, 30-59 years, and 60 years and above.

By type, the oral care segment was highest revenue contributor in 2020, as mouth fresheners have gained popularity among men during the men personal care market forecast. By age group, the 18-29 years segment held the largest men personal care market share, due to increase in awareness of one's appearance, personal well-being, and grooming.

By price point, the low segment was highest revenue contributor in 2020, as low-price products are preferred by most of the consumers. By distribution channel, the drug stores or pharmacy held the largest market share because this type of stores contains all types of personal care products.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c51601ac5d0543d02c7af364529cac99

The high cost of personal care products, on the other hand, is a significant factor that is expected to restrict global market growth. Furthermore, the ease at which counterfeit products are available in local markets is a major factor that may have an impact on global market growth to some extent.

The rise in standard of living, the positive effects of personal care on self-esteem and social interaction, and the gradual consumer shift toward premium and luxury personal care brands are indeed a few of the factors and men personal care market trends that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The major drivers are an increase in disposable income among the emerging middle-class population, the introduction of many customized products, technological innovations in personal care products, an increase in the number of fashion-conscious users, an increase in male grooming, the development of organized retail, the availability of a wide range of products, and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, the rise in migration of rural populations to large metropolitan areas contributes to increased consumption, indicating a significant growth opportunity in the men personal care industry.

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansions are key strategies used by men personal care industry players. Prominent men personal care market players are focusing on product innovation by offering more innovative products to consumers to address various personal hygiene concerns. The key players in the global men personal care market include Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), P&G Co. (P&G) (U.S.), L’Oréal S.A. (France), The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Unilever (UK), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S), Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft (AG) (Germany), and Shiseido Company Ltd. (Japan). Other players in the value chain, even though not profiled in the report, include Combe, Inc., Conaire Corporation, Revlon, Inc., Godrej Industries Ltd., Mary Kay, Inc., and Amway Corporation.

To Get in-depth Information Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1701

Key findings of the study

The global men personal care market was valued at $124.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $276.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the oral care segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $34.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $83.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

By age group, the 18-29 years segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $59.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $137.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

By price point, the low segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $59.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $138.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Related Reports :

K-beauty Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/k-beauty-products-market

Indonesia Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-skin-care-products-market-A06724

Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skin-care-products-market

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-skin-care-products-market-A06729

Professional Hair Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.