When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2023 FDA Publish Date: February 08, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potentially elevated Vitamin D Company Name: Nestle Purina PetCare Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Dry Dog Food

Company Announcement

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

Purina is taking this action after receiving two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet, to date. Once taken off the diet, each of these dogs recovered.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Bags of PPVD EL with the UPC Code and Production Code below should be immediately discarded.

Product UPC Code Production Code

(*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)

8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.

Please contact our team directly Monday - Saturday, 8am - 5pm CST at 1-800-345-5678 or via email at https://www.purina.com/contact- us for questions or assistance in getting a refund.