Middle East Skin Care Products Market Is Anticipated To Generate $1,926.6 Million By 2027, Witnessing A CAGR Of 5.8%

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Middle East skin care products market by type and purpose: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” The Middle East skin care products market size was valued at $1,781.1 million in 2019, and is projected reach $1,926.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. Skin care products are witnessing an increased adoption in recent years, owing to rise in young demography, incremental disposable income, and increase in consciousness of personal well-being and desire to develop & maintain strong identity and self-image. In addition, surge in awareness amongst Middle East consumer regarding physical appearance and rise in demand for personalized products & services boost the growth of the skin care products market in the Middle East.

Market Growth And Demand

Upsurge in demand for herbal and natural skin care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Middle East skin care products market in the upcoming years. Moreover, support from government to cosmetic enterprises for local expansion is expected to boost the Middle East skin care products market opportunities during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled in the Middle East skin care products industry report includes Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kao Corporation, Unilever Plc., L'oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG., Shiseido Company Limited, and Revlon, Inc.

Beauty bloggers and social media influencers are creating new growth avenues for the market. Moreover, increase in advertisements along with product knowledge on social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter has increased the awareness regarding skin care products, especially among millennial and generation X consumers of the Middle East. In addition, a number of local YouTubers are now hosting popular channels to demonstrate product reviews and tutorials, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study

-> By type, the face care segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Middle East skin care products market forecast period.

-> By purpose, the hydration segment accounted for highest share in the Middle East skin care products market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

