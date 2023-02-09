Shroom Sage Launches Fully Automated Fruiting Cabinet & Terrarium for Growing Mushrooms and Microgreens
The Nirvana Cabinet™ helps mushroom lovers and gourmet enthusiasts effortlessly grow pounds of fresh produce at the touch of a button.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shroom Sage is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing fruiting cabinet that lets mushroom lovers and gourmet enthusiasts grow pounds of fresh produce with its innovative Nirvana Cabinet™.
Shroom Sage is a Colorado-based startup with a mission to bring the bounty of the forest floor directly to consumers’ doors. At its core, the company values sustainability, honesty, adaptability to enthusiastically and ethically lead the mushroom revolution into 2023 and beyond.
“Mushrooms: they’re nutritious, planet-friendly, and delicious,” says Founder and CEO of Shroom Sage, Mike Rolsch. “Despite this, modern agricultural practice means the vast majority of mushrooms available to buy in the US are limited to just a few varieties. There’s a whole world of exciting, flavorful mushroom species that are out of reach to the average American at the grocery store.”
To address this issue, Shroom Sage has designed a fully automated fruiting cabinet that allows mushroom lovers and gourmet enthusiasts effortlessly grow pounds of fresh produce at the touch of a button - The Nirvana Cabinet™. The patent-pending product provides an automated, sustainable way to grow the produce consumers love, including organic mushrooms, microgreens, herbs, tropical plants, and more.
“With the Nirvana Cabinet™, fresh varieties of rare and exotic mushrooms and microgreens are finally available to the home grower,” Rolsch states.
“Accessing their health benefits no longer requires access to a specialist grocery store: growers are able to cultivate their own crops at the touch of a button. If you want to spend 2023 feeling happier, healthier, and revitalized, then fresh, homegrown mushrooms are a great place to start.”
To meet the needs of all mushroom, herb, and microgreen lovers, the Nirvana Cabinet™ boasts many features and benefits, including:
• Integrated terrarium to grow herbs and microgreens
• Living moss wall that naturally boosts the air quality of a home by trapping pollutants and toxins and converting them into plant biomass
• Built-in, high-quality HEPA air filter and natural elements to improve air quality
• Automated water filtration and UV sanitation system
• Eliminates wilting that occurs during travel when grocery store produce sits on a truck for days during transit
• Grow kits for mushroom varieties, such as lion’s mane, shiitake, oyster, cordyceps, and reishi
• Easy-to-use design with integrated touch screen and free mobile app
• Direct-to-your-door delivery
• And so much more
Shroom Sage is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on February 21st, 2023 to bring the Nirvana Cabinet™ to households across the United States.
“The decision to crowdfund the product through IndieGoGo was made to keep power in the hands of its users, rather than investors who may choose to cut corners on environmental matters,” Rolsch concludes. “This structure also allows us the freedom to donate 5% of our profits to fund our nonprofit efforts. These funds will be used to fund sustainable agricultural research, the preservation of our old-growth forests, the restoration of land following natural disasters, and animal wellness and conservation.”
For more information about Shroom Sage, or for the press kit, please visit https://shroomsage.com/a/press-kit. To stay informed about the Indiegogo launch of Nirvana Cabinet, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nirvana-cabinet-mushrooms-microgreens-your-way/coming_soon.
About Shroom Sage
Shroom Sage was founded by Inventor, Founder, and CEO, Mike Rolsch. Mike found his love of mushrooms during college in the lush forests of northern Minnesota. As a frustrated gourmet mushroom grower, Mike began a journey to build a fully automated solution that allowed its users to produce high-quality mushrooms and microgreens.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Mike happily greeted the opportunity to create innovative solutions that solve our customers’ needs while supporting their busy lifestyles.
Michael Rolsch
Shroom Sage
+1 720-259-5375
hello@shroomsage.com