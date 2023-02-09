Submit Release
Legislative Committee Passes Election Integrity Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Wednesday testified on behalf of Senate Bill 207, which would prohibit the use of public funds to influence the outcome of an election.

The bill, which was introduced by Sen. David Wheeler of Huron, was passed by the Senate State Affairs Committee on a 7-2 vote.

“This bill prohibits the inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars in our elections,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It does not restrict any officer from speaking in their elected capacity or an employee from their involvement in such an issue while in their personal capacity. It also does not prohibit any governmental body from presenting factual information for the purpose of educating voters on a ballot question.”

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

“Thank you to Senator Wheeler for bringing this common-sense bill forward which protects South Dakota taxpayers,” said Attorney General Jackley.

