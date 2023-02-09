Submit Release
Marco Altieri Continues Legacy of 2021 Spotlight Award in Home Care

Marco Altieri remains a key contributor to home care in Rochester, New York, carrying on the work that earned him the 2021 Spotlight Award.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes Ball honoree, Marco Altieri has continued to uphold the exceptional standards of home care that led him to receive the Spotlight Award from Gilda’s Club event in 2021. With a career spanning 20 years in homecare, Mr. Altieri’s understanding of the client experience and common challenges to living independently has helped him serve clients throughout the Rochester region.

“The honor bestowed on me at the Gilda’s Club Heroes Ball in 2021 continues to impact my daily contributions today,” says Mr. Altieri, CEO of All-American Home Care. “When all is said and done, the impact we make as a home healthcare provider is felt beyond those for whom we care. We are here to help our clients lead independent lives.”

All-American Home Care provides daily support to those living independently in their communities. Founded in 2015, the organization, under the leadership of Mr. Altieri and his business partner, has worked to put the consumers and their family in charge of their care. The group serves clients across multiple counties and has assisted hundreds of people in living independent, and in their homes.

The Heroes Ball is an annual event to celebrate the powerful hope, commitment, and courage caregivers bring in supporting the cancer community. This event recognizes groups and individuals who make significant impacts on the community. The event includes a time of remembrance and celebration of personal heroes for all attendees. Funds raised by the yearly vent benefit community members whose lives are affected by cancer.

Marco Altieri is the CEO of All-American Home Care in Rochester, New York, and began his career in home health care over 20 years ago as an aide. He also served as CEO of Angels in Your Home before co-founding his own company in 2015. Mr. Altieri graduated from the State University of New York College at Brockport and received a B.S. in political science and sociology.

For more news and information about Marco Altieri, please visit his Linkedin profile.

To learn more about All-American Home Care, you can visit their website at https://www.all-americanhomecare.com/

