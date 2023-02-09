Printing Software Market is anticipated to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2031

Printing Software Market

Surge in use of big data platform, strict measures taken to reduce office paper usage, and strengthened information security drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in use of big data platform, strict measures taken to reduce office paper usage, and strengthened information security drive the growth of the global printing software market. However, recurring expenses restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of innovative software and services along with lowered IT workload and costs present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global printing software industry generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global printing software market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to offering users more control over how security is established, monitored, and contained. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to cloud-based print services dramatically lowering the IT workload and costs related to print server management.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global printing software market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its ability to join the existing printing infrastructure and save a vast amount of money on toner, paper, electricity, and costly maintenance. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its assistance in determining true cost per-page, discovering actual cost of ownership for each printer, and delivering history reports to offer information to improve fleet management and optimize fleet for improved workflows.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global printing software industry, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of managed print services to monitor their IT costs, human resources, and almost every other area of their business. However, the small and medium-sized enteprises segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of printing software by SMEs for transitioning toward control their services.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global printing software market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to surge in the adoption of advanced technology by several business verticals to optimize operational efficiencies, improve the financial situation, and enhance security. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of third platform technologies, notably regarding cloud, big data, and mobility.

Based on end user, the retail segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global printing software market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to improved customer communications, content management, and operational workflow automation. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of printing software to reduce the price of document generation, printing, and dissemination.

Some of the key Printing Software industry players profiled in the report include Canon, Inc., Epaper Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Inc., HID Global, Honeywell International Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., L.P. Printing, MaPrinter Ltd, Nuance Communications, PaperCut Software International, Pcounter, Print Manager, Printix.net, Ringdale UK Ltd., Te Connectivity, Xerox Corporation. This study includes Printing Software market share, trends, Printing Software market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

