Beonbrand Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Solutions for Canadian Higher Education Industry

We are proud to be leading the charge in the international education industry and to be helping Canadian universities reach new heights”
— Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, CEO of Beonbrand Inc.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beonbrand Inc., a leading content marketing agency in the international education industry, has launched a range of innovative solutions aimed at boosting the visibility and credibility of Canadian universities overseas. With a focus on inspiring change through compelling branding, video production, and digital marketing, Beonbrand has set its sights on transforming the way international students perceive and connect with Canadian higher education.

Founded by media veteran Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, Beonbrand is driven by a commitment to empowering international students to pursue their goals and make a positive impact on the world. The company's solutions are designed to help Canadian universities build trust and credibility with prospective students, showcasing their strengths, achievements, and contributions to society.

Beonbrand's approach is grounded in the power of storytelling and visually appealing content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and techniques to create experiences that resonate with international students. Whether through engaging video content, interactive websites, or social media campaigns, Beonbrand's solutions help Canadian universities connect with students in a way that is both meaningful and memorable.

"We are proud to be leading the charge in the international education industry and to be helping Canadian universities reach new heights," said Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, CEO of Beonbrand Inc. "With a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing Canadian universities in the global marketplace, we are committed to delivering solutions that help them build their brand, reach new audiences, and achieve their goals."

Beonbrand's launch of these solutions is already attracting attention from the education industry and media outlets, with many expressing their excitement about the company's impact on the sector. Beonbrand is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of international education, and its solutions will be a game-changer for Canadian universities looking to attract and retain top talent from around the world.

About Beonbrand Inc.
Beonbrand Inc. is a leading content marketing agency specializing in the international education industry. With a focus on inspiring change through innovative branding, video production, and digital marketing, Beonbrand is dedicated to empowering international students to pursue their goals and make a positive impact on the world.

About Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt & Beonbrand Inc.
Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, a media veteran with over 20 years of experience, founded Beonbrand Inc. in 2020 with the mission to make a difference in the world of international education. Beonbrand works with the Canadian higher education industry, delivering cutting-edge content marketing solutions that help institutions build trust and credibility with their clients. Beonbrand is driven by a belief in the power of storytelling and visually appealing content to inspire change and make a positive impact on the world.

Yusuf Bozkurt
Beonbrand Inc
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


