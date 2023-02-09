Trump Store Joins Mammoth Nation – a Landmark for the Conservative Marketplace
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammoth Nation, America’s leading conservative marketplace, collaborated with Eric Trump and his team and just unveiled a major new collaboration with Trump Store.
Trump Store
Trump Store is the official retail website of the Trump Organization. They offer the very latest in Trump-branded merchandise, apparel, headwear, gifts and more.
The entire Trump Store catalog is now available through the Mammoth Nation marketplace where members will receive 15% off all purchases (excluding sale items).
Eric Trump helped facilitate this arrangement. He stated, “Trump Store is so excited to partner with Mammoth Nation to bring our customers an elevated shopping experience. We have the greatest customers of anywhere in the world, and teaming up with Mammoth Nation allows them to shop for the products they love on a platform that aligns with their values, patriotism, and freedoms.”
Commenting on our collaboration, Mammoth Nation spokesman Drew Berquist also stated, "President Donald Trump has been de-platformed more times than I can count. Partnering with the Trump Store is about more than just bringing our members the products they love— it's about joining forces as Conservative America to create a parallel economy. The more we unite, the more we win."
Berquist continued, "We are thrilled to welcome the entire Trump Store to Mammoth Nation and look forward to our joint success."
Mammoth Nation offers conservative shoppers the ability to spend their money at companies who support their values. We host over 600 affiliated merchants and are growing rapidly. When a conservative vendor applies to join Mammoth Nation, we go through great lengths to vet them to ensure they are indeed conservative.
The collaboration with Trump Store marks a milestone for building a conservative marketplace to replace big box and big tech competitors. It is anticipated to bring even more visibility to the rapidly growing marketplace.
To learn more about Mammoth Nation, visit us at www.mammothnation.com.
