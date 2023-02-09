Nashville Jewelry Business, VonRyan & Company and Wedding Wire Partner
VonRyan & Company and Wedding Wire with The Knot, have partnered.
We will out shine them every time!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Jewelry Business, VonRyan & Company and Wedding Wire Tie The Knot.
— VonRyan & Co.
Photo Illustration By: VonRyan Elrod / Chvkra Shocked Imagery
VonRyan & Company is proud to announce their partnership with The Wedding Wire and The Knot to offer custom engagement rings and wedding bands certified with GIA diamonds. This collaboration will help the company to dominate the Nashville region and provide couples with the highest quality jewelry options for their special day.
Nashville jewelry store VonRyan & Company has a reputation for producing stunning, unique, and even eccentric jewelry pieces. Their partnership with The Wedding Wire and The Knot will increase their reach and bring their brand to a wider audience. This partnership is a testament to the company's commitment to providing the best possible experience for their customers.
All diamonds used in VonRyan & Company engagement rings and wedding bands are certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), ensuring that customers receive only the highest quality diamonds. GIA is a well-respected and trusted source for diamond certification and grading, giving customers peace of mind knowing they are getting a genuine and high-quality product at the best possible price point.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Wedding Wire and The Knot to bring our custom engagement rings and wedding bands to more people in the Nashville area," said Ren Elrod, who is the Senior Sales Manager & Jewelry Specialist at VonRyan & Company. "Our goal is to provide couples with the best possible experience, we are proud to be apart of The Knot World Wide (TKWW) and we believe that our partnership with these industry leaders will help us to achieve this."
This partnership will make it easier for couples in the Nashville area to find the perfect engagement ring and wedding band. With the convenience of online shopping, customers can browse a wide selection of custom jewelry designs and receive expert advice from the VonRyan & Company’s experienced and knowledgeable staff.
For more information on VonRyan & Company and their partnership with The Wedding Wire and The Knot, please visit www.vonryanandcompany.com
Contact:
VonRyan & Company
615-240-7563
Contact@VonRyanAndCompany.com
VonRyan Elrod
VonRyan & Company
+1 615-240-7563
contact@vonryanandcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok