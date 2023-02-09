Meet the Ideal Beauty and Fashion Match Using Clickher This Valentine's Day
From kissable pouts and heart-themed nails to red-hot fashion styles and stay-at-home date ideas, we are confident our Clickher readers will find the perfect inspiration to celebrate those they love.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether spending this Valentine’s Day plans include spending time with a special love or a very best friend, Clickher, the super-curated beauty and fashion app, has tips and ideas on the latest trends to celebrate all things love this year. Simply download the app, tap the filter icon, and choose “Valentine’s Day” and Clickher will match users with unfiltered curated content that is perfect for every fashionista's needs.
“Our team of curators had so much fun finding all of the Valentine’s Day-inspired looks up-and-coming creators have been sharing. From kissable pouts and heart-themed nails to red-hot fashion styles and stay-at-home date ideas, we are confident our Clickher readers will find the perfect gift, outfit, or decorative idea to celebrate the ones they love the most,” said Clickher Chief Curator Beth Blakely.
Clickher’s favorite Valentine’s Day finds include tips on “Red Hot V-Day Styles” whether you're staying in or going out from fashion and lifestyle blogger Jena Green; a guide to creating your own “Fizzy Fun” DIY Heart Bath Bombs for the perfect self-care day from Melanie; and a “Picture This” tutorial from TikToker Angelynn on creative couple poses that are Insta-ready, and more!
Brought to you by Curated Media, Clickher is powered by a diverse team of real women from around the U.S. that search the web and social networks for tips, and trends from little-known creators you might miss in the flood of social feeds. The result is an algorithm-free feed with fresh content often overlooked by big search engines and social networks.
Clickher app is available for IOS in the App Store, on Google Play for Android, and at https://clickher.app/.
ABOUT CURATED MEDIA
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Curated Media was founded by serial entrepreneurs Stephen Reily and Joe Pierce on the premise that people are more important than algorithms. To date, over 200,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed the company’s flagship mobile app Clickher on their phones.
