GPI Defense Offers Life-Saving CPR/AED Certification Class to Equip Houstonians with Essential Skills!

A private security company, GPI Defense, is offering an essential CPR/AED certification class available for Houstonians.
GPI Defense is proud to announce the launch of "How to Save a Life," an essential CPR/AED certification class available for Houstonians.
Led by one of the most experienced local training centers, Big Texas CPR, this course will equip attendees with lifesaving skills such as Adult, Child, and Infant CPR certification. Through this offering, GPI Defense seeks to protect and defend the value of human life by equipping people with the skills necessary to save lives.
"We can all play a part in making our communities safer and more secure by offering assistance, resources, and education," says GPI Defense CEO Troy Skeen. "Here at GPI Defense, we believe in taking action to ensure we are doing what is necessary for the well-being of future generations."
GPI Defense dedicates itself to providing the community with private security, knowledge, and resources needed to advocate for the value of human life by defending and protecting the best of humanity from the worst of it. They are proud to offer the "How to Save a Life" CPR/AED certification class, which will equip Houstonians with the skills necessary to save lives in their communities.
For more information about GPI Defense and its services, please visit their website at gpidefense.com.
To register for the "How to Save a Life" CPR/AED certification class, please see their page on Eventbrite.
