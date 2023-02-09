Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,940 in the last 365 days.

PRIZE DRAWING FOR LOS ANGELES LAKERS’ RETIREMENT OF PAU GASOL’S JERSEY

Enter Gasol Foundation USA's Prize Drawing for Los Angeles Lakers' Retirement of Pau Gasol's Jersey

Gasol Foundation USA works through research, evidence-based programming, and illuminating the obesity crisis as the greatest opportunity to improve the health of our children and their overall development.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to Lakers game/ceremony and a meet-and-greet with Laker great Pau Gasol.

This drawing is a way to celebrate Pau and show our appreciation to our donors and supporters. All of the funds raised will support Gasol Foundation USA as we expand our impact on children’s wellness.”
— Hector De La Torre
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasol Foundation USA is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ retirement of number 16 to honor Lakers legend and Gasol Foundation USA Co-Founder, Pau Gasol, on March 7, 2023. As part of the celebration, Gasol Foundation USA is hosting a drawing for two game tickets and a meet-and-greet with Pau Gasol.

The retirement of Pau Gasol’s jersey by the Los Angeles Lakers will take place as the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies (Gasol’s first NBA team) at Crypto.com Arena. The prize drawing for the two game tickets and meet-and-greet with Pau has begun, with entries at $25 each (multiple entries are allowed). The deadline to enter is noon PST on March 1, 2023, and the winner will be drawn at 4pm PST on March 1st.

Pau Gasol played for the Lakers during seven seasons with three All Star selections–and helped lead Los Angeles to back-to-back championships. Gasol said he is “humbled and excited” about this great recognition by such a great franchise. He is delighted to share this moment with his family and friends, and supporters of the Gasol Foundation.

“This drawing is a way to celebrate Pau and to show our appreciation to our donors and supporters”, said Gasol Foundation USA Executive Director Hector De La Torre. “All of the funds raised will support Gasol Foundation USA as we expand our impact on children’s wellness.”

For more information and to enter the drawing, go to https://gasolfoundation.org/es/pau-gasol-lakers/

###


About Gasol Foundation

Gasol Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by NBA Champion brothers and All-Stars, Pau and Marc Gasol. Gasol Foundation empowers children and their families to develop healthy habits in physical activity, diet, proper sleep, and emotional well-being. Gasol Foundation focuses on research, data-driven programming, and advocacy in support of healthier children and to combat childhood obesity.
Learn more at: https://www.gasolfoundation.org/

Contact:
Gasol Foundation
Hector De La Torre
US Executive Director
hdelatorre@gasolfoundation.org

Hector De La Torre
Gasol Foundation
+1 213-493-8102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

PRIZE DRAWING FOR LOS ANGELES LAKERS’ RETIREMENT OF PAU GASOL’S JERSEY

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.