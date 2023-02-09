PRIZE DRAWING FOR LOS ANGELES LAKERS’ RETIREMENT OF PAU GASOL’S JERSEY
One lucky winner will receive two tickets to Lakers game/ceremony and a meet-and-greet with Laker great Pau Gasol.
This drawing is a way to celebrate Pau and show our appreciation to our donors and supporters. All of the funds raised will support Gasol Foundation USA as we expand our impact on children’s wellness.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasol Foundation USA is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ retirement of number 16 to honor Lakers legend and Gasol Foundation USA Co-Founder, Pau Gasol, on March 7, 2023. As part of the celebration, Gasol Foundation USA is hosting a drawing for two game tickets and a meet-and-greet with Pau Gasol.
The retirement of Pau Gasol’s jersey by the Los Angeles Lakers will take place as the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies (Gasol’s first NBA team) at Crypto.com Arena. The prize drawing for the two game tickets and meet-and-greet with Pau has begun, with entries at $25 each (multiple entries are allowed). The deadline to enter is noon PST on March 1, 2023, and the winner will be drawn at 4pm PST on March 1st.
Pau Gasol played for the Lakers during seven seasons with three All Star selections–and helped lead Los Angeles to back-to-back championships. Gasol said he is “humbled and excited” about this great recognition by such a great franchise. He is delighted to share this moment with his family and friends, and supporters of the Gasol Foundation.
“This drawing is a way to celebrate Pau and to show our appreciation to our donors and supporters”, said Gasol Foundation USA Executive Director Hector De La Torre. “All of the funds raised will support Gasol Foundation USA as we expand our impact on children’s wellness.”
For more information and to enter the drawing, go to https://gasolfoundation.org/es/pau-gasol-lakers/
About Gasol Foundation
Gasol Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by NBA Champion brothers and All-Stars, Pau and Marc Gasol. Gasol Foundation empowers children and their families to develop healthy habits in physical activity, diet, proper sleep, and emotional well-being. Gasol Foundation focuses on research, data-driven programming, and advocacy in support of healthier children and to combat childhood obesity.
Learn more at: https://www.gasolfoundation.org/
