The Chrysalis BREW Project Reveals 2023 BREW Book Award Winners
"Black, White, and Gray All Over" by Frederick Douglass Reynolds is the BREW Book Excellence Award Book of the Year 2023.
The list of awardees and their authors includes the most recent title holders for the BREW Book Excellence and BREW Readers’ Choice Awards for the current year.REYNELLA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chrysalis Books, Reviews, and Everything Written (BREW) Project has formally published its honour roll of the world’s best books and their authors for the latest BREW Book Awards.
Topping the list is “Black, White, and Gray All Over: A Black Man’s Odyssey in Life and Law Enforcement” by Frederick Douglass Reynolds which bagged the following BREW Book Excellence Award titles: Book of the Year 2023; Memoir, Biography, or Autobiography of 2023; and, Non-fiction of 2023.
“I rate “Black, White, and Gray All Over” by Frederick Douglass Reynolds 5 out of 5 stars because of the heart-thumping pacing, honest narrative style, eye-opening reflections, and meaningful subjects. I think everyone should read this book, but grabbing a page from Reynold’s book, I’ll be realistic,” writes book critique Fermosalua. Academic Shrabastee Chakraborty also states, “With an engaging narrative and no shortage of thrilling incidents, this unique montage of memories makes for a compelling read.”
Meanwhile, audience favourite “Stay Safe with Ruby and Reuben: An Interactive Safety Book for Preschoolers and Primary School Children” by Sneha Sabu emerges as the BREW Readers’ Choice Award Book of the Year 2023. “In her entertaining and colourful book, Sneha Sabu discusses many strategies to protect children's safety,” says book blogger Kajori Sheryl Paul. The book has also won the May 2022 BREW Readers' Choice Award and the BREW Book Excellence Award Children's Activity Book of 2023.
The complete list of BREW Book Excellence Award winners can be found via the following link: https://thechrysalisbrewproject.com/brew-book-excellence-award-winners/.
The BREW Book Excellence award recipients are mostly determined by the judges' comments. The BREW Readers' Choice honoree, on the other hand, is the highest-ranking monthly BREW Readers' Choice Award winner chosen by readers through an online voting process. The Chrysalis Brew Project website, https://thechrysalisbrewproject.com/book-awards/, has further information about the two BREW book awards.
About The Chrysalis BREW Project
The goal of The Chrysalis Books, Reviews, and Everything Written (BREW) Project, also referred to as BREW or The Chrysalis BREW Project, is to uplift one another in many ways. It has a global audience and is situated in Australia. It provides well-deserving authors and creators with a variety of options for recognition and exposure, as well as curates the most recent, helpful content for readers everywhere. It also hosts the quarterly and annual BREW International Blog Awards and the BREW Poetry Awards in addition to the BREW Book Awards.
Esperanza Pretila
The Chrysalis BREW Project
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube