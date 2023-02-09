Pacific Immigration Service Announces the Launching of a Virtual Immigration Assistance Service
Pacific Immigration Service Announces the Launching of a Virtual Immigration Assistance Service
Pacific Immigration provided me and my family tremendous help. Their dedication and level of support make it easy to go through the process. I strongly recommend it to anyone.”STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Immigration Services announced the launching of a virtual service that makes it easier than ever before for immigrants in 50 states to affordable immigration services: Clients can get immigration paperwork done from the comfort of their home.
— Maria Gonzalez, a customer of Pacific Immigration
“We are continually looking for ways to make it easier for immigrants and their families to have access to quality service at an affordable cost. There is a huge need out there for this underserved community. With this launch we will be able to offer help to every corner of America” Amy Tan
Pacific Immigration Services, a decade-old immigration consulting firm in Stockton, CA today introduced the Virtual Immigration Assistance Program. This launching gives immigrants across the U.S. and their families easy access to qualified help with immigration filing, from the comfort of their homes.
Virtual Immigration Assistance Program purposes to bring a real, experienced, and dedicated immigration specialist to each client via the simple support of electronic devices. An immigration specialist will be available to talk via a video call/meeting or a phone call and be able to assist the client with his or her immigration filing. Those who are not tech-savvy still can do it. Everything will then be processed quickly and delivered to home. Customer service is available all the way until the immigrants or the sponsors and their families receive what they need.
* This program currently offers the following services
U.S. Green card
U.S Naturalization / Citizenship
Petition for a non-citizen spouse from another countries
Petition for K1 fiancé of U.S. Citizen from other countries
Family petition
Adjustment of status
National Visa Center (NVC) and US Embassy/ Consular process
DACA
Accessing this program is simple, click this link to request https://pacificimmigrationusa.com/ the service and a specialist will respond quickly. Can’t wait, call (209)438-2222.
Amy Tan
Pacific Immigration Services
+1 209-438-2222
pacificvisa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook