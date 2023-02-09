Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,940 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Immigration Service Announces the Launching of a Virtual Immigration Assistance Service

Immigrants get their paperwork completed and approved thanks to Pacific Immigration Services

Customers received their citizenship or immigration documents approved

Pacific Immigration Services office

Pacific Immigration Services office

Pacific Immigration Services specialists

Pacific Immigration Services specialists

Pacific Immigration Service Announces the Launching of a Virtual Immigration Assistance Service

Pacific Immigration provided me and my family tremendous help. Their dedication and level of support make it easy to go through the process. I strongly recommend it to anyone.”
— Maria Gonzalez, a customer of Pacific Immigration
STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Immigration Services announced the launching of a virtual service that makes it easier than ever before for immigrants in 50 states to affordable immigration services: Clients can get immigration paperwork done from the comfort of their home.

“We are continually looking for ways to make it easier for immigrants and their families to have access to quality service at an affordable cost. There is a huge need out there for this underserved community. With this launch we will be able to offer help to every corner of America” Amy Tan

Pacific Immigration Services, a decade-old immigration consulting firm in Stockton, CA today introduced the Virtual Immigration Assistance Program. This launching gives immigrants across the U.S. and their families easy access to qualified help with immigration filing, from the comfort of their homes.

Virtual Immigration Assistance Program purposes to bring a real, experienced, and dedicated immigration specialist to each client via the simple support of electronic devices. An immigration specialist will be available to talk via a video call/meeting or a phone call and be able to assist the client with his or her immigration filing. Those who are not tech-savvy still can do it. Everything will then be processed quickly and delivered to home. Customer service is available all the way until the immigrants or the sponsors and their families receive what they need.

* This program currently offers the following services
U.S. Green card
U.S Naturalization / Citizenship
Petition for a non-citizen spouse from another countries
Petition for K1 fiancé of U.S. Citizen from other countries
Family petition
Adjustment of status
National Visa Center (NVC) and US Embassy/ Consular process
DACA

Accessing this program is simple, click this link to request https://pacificimmigrationusa.com/ the service and a specialist will respond quickly. Can’t wait, call (209)438-2222.

Amy Tan
Pacific Immigration Services
+1 209-438-2222
pacificvisa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Pacific Immigration Service Announces the Launching of a Virtual Immigration Assistance Service

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.