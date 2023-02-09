New spiritual concert to celebrate healing and the arts with music and poetry
THE HEART-TO-HEART SONGBOOK with singer-songwriter Shira and Susan P. Lax, author of "A Heart's Landscape"
The merging of Shira's voice and music with my words has created a surprising inspirational experience I am excited to share with our audience.”UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Jeshurun, the 200-year-old spiritual community on New York City’s Upper West Side, is thrilled to welcome The Heart-to-Heart Songbook, an immersive spiritual conversation in concert, combining music and poetry to celebrate healing in the arts.
This original performance was created by Shira, an award-winning singer-songwriter and B’nai Jeshurun artist-in-residence, and Susan P. Lax, author, spiritual counselor and co-owner of Naot footwear.
"We're proud to be hosting The Heart-to-Heart Songbook with Shira and Susan at BJ, a truly unique partnership between two talented and creative artists in their own right, a program that aligns with our vision of a more spiritually connected world," says Cantor David Mintz, Director of the Center for Prayer and Spirituality at B’nai Jeshurun.
The Heart-to-Heart Songbook will premiere Sunday, March 26. Doors open at 7pm at B’nai Jeshurun, 257 West 88th Street in New York City, with the concert beginning at 7:30pm.
Shira, who has been named the “golden-voiced singer” by The New York Times, and Susan P. Lax the author of A HEART’S LANDSCAPE, a top book pick by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, will present an evening of original music, writings, and communal singing designed to awaken joy and invite healing.
Shira has taken Susan’s poetry from her heartwarming book, A HEART’S LANDSCAPE, and has set it to music, creating songs of deep connection. Paired with readings of Susan’s inspiring writing this compelling heart-to-heart conversation explores themes of hope, grief, and gratitude, forging a unique and powerful event. Blondie music director and guitar player Paul Carbonara will lead the band accompaniment.
The genesis for the event was serendipitous. Susan says, “The merging of Shira's voice and music with my words has created a surprising inspirational experience I am excited to share with our audience.”
Shira adds, “Until Susan approached me it never occurred to me to create something that combines music, poetry, prose in spiritual conversation. As we were weaving The Heart-to-Heart Songbook we realized that there is nothing quite like it out there which makes it all the more magical and exciting.”
Tickets will be available to enjoy the performance in-person and also online. Doors open at 7pm and the concert begins at 7:30pm. The Heart-to-Heart Songbook - B'nai Jeshurun (bj.org) The concert is co-sponsored by Naot Footwear.
B’NAI JESHURUN since its founding in 1825, B’nai Jeshurun (BJ), a non-affiliated synagogue on the Upper West Side, has been at the forefront of the American Jewish experience. As it approaches its third century, its vision remains focused on the spiritual work of transformation and on the creation of a Jewish path that is authentic, profound, and helps all members of the community seek and live their purpose to the fullest. BJ’s spiritual leaders and its nearly 1,800 member families share a vision of a diverse, dynamic, and inclusive community that offers many paths to Jewish religious life, while supporting one another in their spiritual quests. BJ is committed to honoring tradition while re-imagining and innovating its practices and programs to create a vibrant, contemporary, and relevant Jewish life for all who seek it.
SUSAN P. LAX earned a teaching degree in creative drama from the Kibbutzim College of Education, Technology, and the Arts in Israel. Currently, Susan works as a spiritual counselor specializing in, but not limited to, those touched by illness, grief, and loving through death. She lectures and leads workshops on the topics of awareness and making room for joy. Susan is the author of the book A HEART’S LANDSCAPE, which derived from her “Morning Inspiration,” an email newsletter released three times a week, and is a columnist with Patheos. In addition, she is the co-owner of Naot Footwear, a company that ethically manufactures handmade comfort shoes in Israel. Susan shares her time between the Upper Westside of Manhattan and Tel-Aviv, Israel. susanplax.com
SHIRA is an acclaimed Israeli-American musician and Off-Broadway performer. Named the “golden-voiced singer” by The New York Times, Shira has recorded two albums, Till the Sun Comes and the new EP, Birds of a Feather. Her song, Am I Beautiful, inspired by her friend's battle with stage 3 breast cancer, went viral, leading to demand for performances all over the U.S. and Europe playing music that unites people in joy and healing. shiraofficial.com
NAOT FOOTWEAR is passionate about creating a better world by making people feel comfortable. Crafted by hand in Israel through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, Naot shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality. Fine Italian leathers and our signature insoles combined with advanced designs make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort. www.naot.com
