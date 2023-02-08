COLDWELL BANKER SELECT REAL ESTATE IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE ADDITION OF FIVE TOP AGENTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate is excited to announce the addition of five top agents into the Coldwell Banker Select family: Margie McIntyre, Brad Wass, Linda Humphrey, Claire Kirby, and Shawn Kirby.
“Margie and I have worked together for well over a decade. I’m constantly amazed by her leadership, real estate skills and unwavering professionalism. Margie will be a big asset to our company and I’m very proud to have her join us”, says Branch Manager, Dan Rider.
Margie’s 30+ year real estate career has focused on satisfying specific needs, goals, and lifestyle of clients at every price point, whether relocating into or out of the area, buying a first home or right-sizing or investing. Margie is part of the Residential Real Estate Council and is a Certified Residential Specialist. Prior to real estate Margie was a practicing Registered nurse. Nurses, just like real estate professionals, enjoy taking care and listening to people.
Brad believes communication is key to this journey, and he will go out of my way to make sure his clients are comfortable and confident through every step of the home buying or selling process.
“As a professional realtor and Reno local, this community is my home, too. I have found a great connection to my community by fundraising for Urban Roots and Newton Learning Center for kids. Giving back is part of what makes this such an amazing place to live”, says Brad Wass.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Brad for the past two years and it’s been a joy to watch him grow his career. I’m certain that the tools and leadership Coldwell Banker Select has to offer will serve to enhance his growth”, says Dan. When Brad is not out exploring Nevada’s wide-open natural spaces, you’ll find him in a local restaurant or attending one of the many events our Biggest Little City has to offer.
After over 30 years as a practicing physician, Linda obtained a real estate license and started her own brokerage, Humphrey Home Connections. This eventually evolved through addition of partners into Nevada Home Connections, a successful Reno real estate company since 2014.
Along with many of the remaining partners, she has now joined Coldwell Banker Select and is looking forward to new adventures and challenges.
When asking Dan about Linda he said:
“Linda just might be the smartest person I know. Her care and attention to detail have made her one of the best agents, and partners I’ve ever worked beside. She’s a good friend and considered part of my family; I’m blessed to have her join my new work family at Coldwell Banker Select”.
In her 15-year career, Claire has helped hundreds of families buy and sell homes in Northern Nevada. Claire served as President of The Women’s Council of Realtors 2020 & was named one of the Top 10 Women in Real Estate in Real Estate and most recently was awarded with Nevada CRS of the year 2022. Claire is a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), an approved educator with The Nevada Real Estate Division, and has served on The Professional Standards Committee with the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors for the last 11 years.
Shawn has been helping individuals, families & investors buy and sell homes since 2009. His talent in making the home buying process work for his clients in today’s real estate marketplace is due to his extensive stable of financing professionals, the infrastructure of his support team, unfailing persistence, and attention to detail. His dedication to meeting the buying and selling needs of his clients makes Shawn a welcome guest in every real estate encounter he finds himself.
“I’ve had the good fortune of working with the Kirby’s for the past several years. In my opinion, their work ethic and attention to detail are second to none. The Kirby’s have an excellent reputation in the community and a long history of leadership within the industry. We are very proud that they have chosen to associate with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate”.
- Dan Rider
About Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate:
Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate is the largest and fastest growing company with 14 offices in Northern Nevada and California. Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties are part of the Select Group Real Estate Services Company which began in 1980 when CEO, Daniel Jacuzzi, purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 8 companies with over 60 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Colorado.
Dan Rider
Dan Rider
