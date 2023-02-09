Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. Adds Pedro Lichtinger and David Delaney to Board of Directors

Expert industry leaders will bring fresh perspective to cutting-edge startup supporting regenerative agriculture through biotechnology

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company focused on sustainably improving farmers’ crop yields, today announced the addition of Pedro Lichtinger and David Delaney to its board of directors.

Pedro and David will lend their wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries to Zero Gravity as it grows its plant priming technology platform in 2023, and seeks new strategic partnerships. Like humans, plants have an innate ability to protect themselves from environmental stressors, but the natural response is often insufficient. Zero Gravity’s priming technology acts much like a human vaccine, empowering a plant to react with increased strength and speed.

Pedro brings over three decades of knowledge, as a senior leader in the pharmaceutical and animal health fields. He is currently Chairman and CEO of Starton Therapeutics, an innovative cancer treatment company, using transdermal delivery to help patients live better, longer. He also served as President and CEO for Asterias Biotherapeutics and Optimer Pharmaceuticals. Before that, he served as a President at Pfizer Global Primary Care and Europe President.

“The parallels between human, animal, and plant health are clear. I’m keen to bring my expertise to a field where fresh innovation is needed to face mounting challenges and ensure the security of our food supply,” said Mr. Lichtinger. “Farmers are losing more crops due to drought, disease and extreme weather. Improving plant health will go a long way toward feeding two billion more people in the next 30 years.”

David possesses more than 40 years of experience as an agricultural executive with a global remit. He most recently led teams in strategic product management and marketing excellence at agricultural science outfit FMC. Before that, he spent over three decades in various capacities at DuPont.

“I’m proud to bring my know-how to Zero Gravity, who are pioneering a new way forward in plant health,” said Mr. Delaney. “With arable land dwindling, sustainably increasing yields is the only way to feed our burgeoning population. By enabling plants’ natural defenses with priming technology, we can improve harvests while minimizing harmful inputs that hurt the soil or other organisms.”

Zero Gravity currently has two offerings on the market – BAM-FX, Zero Gravity’s commercial product, and Gardener’s Choice, its retail solution for families. The company's expanding global footprint includes five distribution partnerships in the Americas and Asia. Products are registered in the US in all 50 states, where sales will commence again in the spring of 2023.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. --

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on safe and sustainable agriculture. Its plant priming technology stimulates a plant's natural response to stress, improving crop yields and increasing farmer profitability. Originally designed for plants grown on the International Space Station, the company’s technology now benefits crops on earth. For more information, please visit zerogsi.com.