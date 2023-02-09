Chris Goodwin Joins Kleinschmidt as Vice-President for Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions
Seasoned engineering professional with more than 30 years of industry experience.
His industry knowledge, diverse background and proven record of success make him a natural fit to help continue our efforts to support regional expansion.”MADISON , WI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Goodwin, P.E., has joined Kleinschmidt as Vice-President of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions.
— Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer at Kleinschmidt
Chris is a licensed engineer with over 30 years of experience in the consulting industry, focusing the last 15 years on the renewable energy sector. He has extensive expertise managing complex water resource projects across the Midwest; these projects range from major dam rehabilitation, floating bulkheads, dam safety inspections, floodplain studies, and compliance assistance for dam owners. These skills and knowledge, combined with his experience in managing business operations, people, and processes, will benefit Kleinschmidt’s team and client base.
In his role with Kleinschmidt, Chris will provide strategic direction and leadership for regional business operations, including management and improvement of the client experience, overseeing project delivery processes, providing support for the successful pursuit and delivery of projects, and helping to build the team needed to serve our clients.
”We are excited to have Chris join our team,” says Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer at Kleinschmidt. His industry knowledge, diverse background, and proven record of success make him a natural fit to help continue our efforts to support the regional expansion of Kleinschmidt through building trusted relationships and solving our client’s problems.”
“I was attracted to Kleinschmidt by the culture and focus of the company on water resources and renewable energy. The culture has lived up to the expectations, and I am excited to be part of a team all rowing in the same direction”, says Chris Goodwin, Regional Vice-President Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic Regions.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Wisconsin River Falls, and a Master’s in Environmental and Public Health, from the University of Wisconsin EAU Claire. He is an active member of the United States Society on Dams (USSD), the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO), the National Hydropower Association (NHA), and the Midwest Hydro User Group (MHUG). Chris is also a Registered Professional Engineer in Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Maryland.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services for power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
