Innovations from Alelo, Career Path Services, WholeStory and Other XPRIZE Finalists Double Income of Vulnerable Workers
Team Dignified Work Members: Andy Dwonch, COO, Career Path Services (left), Dr. Lewis Johnson, CEO, Alelo (right)
XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling shows that innovative training technology can reskill workers without a college degree in half the time for jobs earning twice as much.
Skilling under-resourced workers is a massive undertaking that requires training, but also providing critical wrap-around services like interviewing skills, transportation solutions, and more.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling set out three years ago to find the industry innovators that could develop and demonstrate effective rapid reskilling solutions for individuals most vulnerable to employment loss. New Profit sponsored the competition as part of the Future of Work Grand Challenge. Twelve hundred entrants from 26 countries set out to take this mantle in the Future of Work Grand Challenge, including 118 entrants representing 20 countries from XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling.
— Nathan Mazzuca, Director of Training and Development, Career Path Services
On January 24th, the 30-month competition concluded with four finalists and an estimation that unemployed or underemployed individuals who received training will increase wages by $8.7M in one year, a $20,000 increase per worker. Before training, the average hourly wage of these workers was $8.80, which is expected to increase to $19 post-Rapid Reskilling training.
As part of Team Dignified Work, Alelo, Career Path Services, and WholeStory were one of the final teams pushing innovation to deliver rapid upskilling and reskilling to under-resourced workers. Semifinalists and finalists were awarded a total of $1.2M throughout the competition to support the cost of technological development. The final prize went unawarded since 10 months proved too little time for any of the finalists to train and place 5,000 workers in jobs across three industries.
That’s not stopping Alelo, Career Path Services, WholeStory, and some of the other finalists from pushing innovation forward post-XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling, though. “XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling set the foundation for training workers vulnerable to employment loss in half the time, improving their income twice as much, and preparing them for success in the digital revolution,” said Alelo CEO Dr. Lewis Johnson. “All the finalists in the competition were winners, and Alelo intends to leverage its success to bring innovative training to more workers in need.”
Some of the competition finalists are even talking about collaboration. “Skilling under-resourced workers is a massive undertaking that requires training, but also providing critical wrap-around services like interviewing skills, transportation solutions, and more. That’s difficult for one company to do alone,” said Nathan Mazzuca, Career Path Services Regional Director of Western Washington. “One thing XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling taught us is that we must approach this challenge through collaboration,” added WholeStory Co-Founder and CEO John Roach.
While the competition is officially concluded, XPRIZE continues to support finalists through an Alumni Network, connecting them with companies, aligned nonprofits, and other groups to develop and expand training programs. This includes inviting Alumni to future XPRIZE events. Alelo will share its innovations in healthcare training during the pandemic with a global coalition on February 9th at the XPRIZE “Innovations in Healthcare” Showcase.
About Alelo
Alelo is a world leader in AI avatar-based learning solutions for corporate, government, and academic applications. Alelo’s remote learning methods are transforming the way people across the globe acquire real-world skills. Learn more about Alelo’s artificial intelligence role-playing for training and education at www.Alelo.com.
About Career Path Services
Career Path Services is a workforce development and human services nonprofit corporation. Our purpose is to break the spirit of poverty through the dignity of work. Our vision is to empower all people, enhance an equitable workforce, and enrich a diverse community. To learn more visit www.careerpathservices.org
About WholeStory
WholeStory is a technology platform that integrates job seekers' diverse life experiences into the hiring process revealing critical soft skills not found on a resume. These skills—the ability to learn, adapt, and navigate challenges—drive your organization's success. The platform provides a standardized, scalable process where job seekers do the work and you receive rich data, ensuring the right hire every time. Learn more at wholestoryhq.com
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is a global future-positive movement, delivering truly radical breakthroughs for the benefit of humanity. XPRIZE inspires and empowers a global community of problem-solvers to positively impact our world by crowdsourcing solutions through large-scale competitions, tackling the world’s grandest challenges in exploration, environment and human equity. Active competitions include the $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal with Elon Musk, $15 Million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, $10 Million XPRIZE Rainforest, $10 Million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, $5 Million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling and $1 Million Digital Learning Challenge. Donate, sign up or join a team at xprize.org.
Lewis Johnson
Alelo Inc.
+1 310-804-1940
inquiries@alelo.com