Hundreds of divorce professionals to offer free consultations to California residents
Divorce professionals to host private consultations during Divorce With Respect WeekLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 200 Collaborative Practice California divorce professionals have joined together for the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10 to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for California residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“We’re excited to provide free divorce consultations with collaborative professionals throughout California and to introduce the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce,” Collaborative Practice California Co-Chair Leslie Howell said. “California residents from all parts of the state, including Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Fresno, San Diego, Pasadena and Los Angeles, can sign up for a free consultation to learn more about the divorce process.”
Collaborative divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements. Together, these professionals help clients reach agreements that meet their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Practice California is a group of divorce professionals who help individuals learn more about the collaborative process, discover dispute resolution methods and find collaborative attorneys, mental health practitioners and financial specialists. Its mission is to unify, strengthen and increase public awareness of the collaborative process throughout California. Collaborative Practice California launched Divorce With Respect Week in 2021. Learn more at divorcewithrespectweek.com.
