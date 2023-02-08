"As I Breathe" A New Book By Sixteen-Year-Old Author Ayaan Ahmad Is Released Today In U.S. Book Stores
16 Year-Old Canadian Author Ayaan Ahmad With True American Publishing Today Releases His New Book "As I Breathe" In Book Stores Throughout The United States.
As the teacher and I entered the classroom, the whole class went silent. But not a nice peaceful sort of silence, instead an ugly, awkward silence.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen-Year-Old author Ayaan Ahmad describes in his new book "As I Breathe" what it was like growing up different than other kids. "This book is not just a book or a story. This is my life, my reality. This is my confession." says Ayaan. He describes what it was like getting up each morning and hating the thought of going to school—a place he describes as his hell.
— Ayaan Ahmad
Ayaan had a speech impediment, a stutter. In the book, he talks about what it was like being made fun of, not just by the students but by the teachers. Ayaan says he wrote the book to share his story with other kids in a similar situation. In an excerpt from his book Ayaan describes what it was like when he had to get in front of the class and public speak:
"As the teacher and I entered the classroom, the whole class went silent. But not a nice peaceful sort of silence, instead an ugly, awkward silence. You could sense the tension in the room. As the cause of the anxiety, I felt guilty and lacked the courage to look up. So instead, I just stared at the old rusty floor as the teacher asked for someone to volunteer. Anyone willing to read Ayaan's presentation for an extra grade on the next essay, she asked, faking an enthusiastic voice, trying to lighten up the mood."
Ayaan says that his book is now released in the United States by True American Publishing and can be found at Barns and Noble book stores.
About Ayaan Ahmad
Ayaan is a sixteen-year-old boy who throughout his life has learned to live with the stigma of having a speech impediment. In his book "As I Breathe" he describes in detail the struggles he endured and eventually overcame.
