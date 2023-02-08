Craft Your Heart Out On Made It Myself TV This Valentines Day, Now Available on VIZIO
Made It Myself TV, a premium crafting and DIY channel, is now streaming exclusively on VIZIO Smart TVsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriCoast TV, a full-service media company and the creators of Dark Matter TV, announced today that Made It Myself TV is now available 24/7, exclusively on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO). The app, VIZIO’s first in the crafting category, arrives just in time, so crafters can watch and be inspired to create the perfect handmade gift for that special someone this Valentine's day!
TriCoast TV CEO Marcy Levitas Hamilton comments on the strategy behind the VIZIO exclusive – “VIZIO’s operating system comes equipped with every VIZIO Smart TV and powers multiple entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box. In addition, the company provides audiences with home screen access to must-have apps and now Made It Myself TV! Made It Myself TV gives VIZIO and its users exclusive access to all types of time-honored and trending arts and crafting content. In addition, the channel will be a hub for crafts like knitting & crochet, woodworking, plant parenting, thrifting, craft hacks, paper arts, and budget-friendly home decor.”
Made It Myself TV is also the first of its kind. “It’s HGTV meets Pinterest for the arts & crafting community,” Hamilton says. “The app is for hobbyists and artists who want seasonal and round-the-clock access to carefully curated, wildly entertaining, and aesthetically pleasing videos that feed their DIY and crafting passions.”
“VIZIO provides audiences with content across extensive genres and subject matters, and are pleased to now bring crafters, artists, and hobbyists into that fold,” says Seta Goldstein, Director of Content and Technology Partnerships at VIZIO. “With the exclusive debut of Made It Myself TV on VIZIO, our audiences can be inspired to create and find new passions with their friends and family.”
To make the app appealing and entertaining to a broad audience, Made It Myself TV has partnered with significant influencers in the crafting space, including Marc Spagnuolo (The Wood Whisperer) and Tamara Kelly (Moogly) to give viewers exclusive access to proprietary tips and tutorials that will take any crafter’s skills up a “(k)notch!” Spagnuolo and Kelly are just two influencers in the crafting space that have helped popularize pastimes like woodworking and turned them into viral sensations on social media.
In contrast to a world heading towards full automation, Gen-Zers mainly focus on time-honored, hand-made, and hand-crafted art for their American homes. Today in the U.S., more than 70 million people enjoy creative hobbies. As a result, job growth in the crafting space is also trending upward.
“That’s why Made It Myself couldn’t have come at a better time,” says Hamilton. “We know Made It Myself TV will be a home for the arts & crafts community, in the same way that HGTV is a home for entertaining, home improvement content. We’re thrilled to launch Made It Myself TV on VIZIO. Crafting is a way of life for many people, with a rich tradition in America. VIZIO is an American company where over 16 million people will get a first look at the app on Valentine's Day, and we know our app will inspire the VIZIO Smart TV owners to create something special for their loved ones.”
The parent company, TriCoast TV LLC, was founded in 2019 in Nevada and California by Marcy Levitas Hamilton and Daisy Hamilton Risher. Made it Myself TV and Tricoast TV’s Mission is to entertain and inspire OTT consumers with well-curated, unique, and exclusive content that fits in with their lifestyle.
To get premium crafting content today, you can access Made it Myself TV in the app row on VIZIO Smart TVs. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest or our website at MadeItMyselfTV.com.
