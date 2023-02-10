TEDx Talk for Immigrant Parents Receives Over 30,000 Views in 3 Days
Criminal Law and Child Welfare Law Attorney Tinuke Fawole addresses seldom-discussed generational issues affecting immigrant families
Children of immigrants often experience confusion over their identities. Are they Jamaican or American? Are they Indian enough? Will they be mocked because of their hard-to-pronounce and spell names?”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an immigrant parent of four children and child welfare law attorney, Tinuke Fawole knows the struggles that children of immigrants go through — struggles their parents usually remain unaware of.
In her recently released TEDx talk that garnered more than 30,000 views in just three days after its Jan. 28 release, Fawole has struck a chord by delving into the conflicts that often arise because of generational differences and differing expectations.
In the 14-minute video which can be accessed here, Fawole, who emigrated from Nigeria, and settled in Atlanta, shares three distinct ways in which immigrants unwittingly silence their children’s voices. She also discusses the damage that results and how parents can support their children better.
Children of immigrants often experience confusion over their identities, she says. Are they Jamaican or American? Are they Indian enough? Will they be mocked because of their hard-to-pronounce and spell names? Will their parents let them study what they want or saddle them with the expectation that they must be doctors, lawyers, engineers or other professionals? Are the children free to date and marry outside their culture or will they experience pushback?
Fawole encourages parents to listen with greater empathy to what their children are trying to tell them so that children will more freely share what is going on in their lives.
Fawole’s talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.
