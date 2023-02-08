West Tennessee Healthcare Automates Physician Payment Process with Ludi's DocTime® Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Tennessee Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri, has partnered with Ludi, Inc. to implement their physician payment automation system, DocTime®. Ludi's award-winning digital platform automates the payment process for any type of physician compensation arrangement, from medical directorships, teaching and on-call contracts to hospital-based PSAs, bonus payments and employment-based work.

"Our decision to collaborate with Ludi is the result of careful evaluation of a recommendation from our friends at the Tennessee Hospital Association," said Neal Rager, Finance Director at West Tennessee Medical Group. "In that process, we learned about the ways in which Ludi eases the provider burden of time and work recording while aligning compensation, finance and compliance processes. DocTime is just one more example of our constantly evolving efforts to grow our provider satisfaction and investment."

With DocTime, providers at West Tennessee Healthcare can easily track their time worked through a simple, four-button mobile app, making it easier for them to get paid and gain full visibility into their payment history. On the backend, DocTime helps administrative teams by centralizing and streamlining their entire contract payment process within a single system, acting as one source of truth for the organization. DocTime digitizes all the manual steps involved in paying a provider. It provides built-in approval workflows, eliminates the need for check requests, offers compliance safeguards, makes hand-off of payment information to AP or payroll systems a breeze and provides real-time data insights into a hospital's provider expenditures.

"Hospitals need to focus on three areas of their physician enterprise to be successful in today's health care market – namely, structure, people and process," said Gail Peace, Founder & CEO of Ludi, Inc. "Being an innovator in the hospital industry already, West Tennessee Healthcare embraces this notion fully, and we're honored that they chose us as the latest technology piece to their comprehensive physician-payment strategy."

About West Tennessee Healthcare

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve while providing exceptional and compassionate care. www.wth.org

About Ludi, Inc.

Ludi, Inc. is a health care technology company that makes it easier for hospitals to pay physicians. Ludi's DocTime Suite automates the payment process for any type of physician arrangement from a signed contract to payment. Ludi is trusted by hundreds of hospitals nationwide to help them track, manage and audit payments to physicians.

www.ludiinc.com

