Insurance Companies Providing First-Class Customer Service Honored by DALBAR

2022 Award Winners of the Insurance Service Award Announced

Over the past year, two firms offered life insurance clients unmatched customer service, earning them DALBAR's Insurance Service Award for 2022. DALBAR is delighted to announce the award winners, whose customer service interactions were meticulously evaluated using industry best practices and exceptional service benchmarks.

The 2022 award winners are:

Guardian Individual Markets Contact Center

Pacific Life – Life Insurance Division

"Investors want peace of mind, particularly in times of economic distress, which many families are feeling today. Insurance companies provide their clients with peace of mind not just through the insurance products they offer, but also through the care they provide to their insured. DALBAR's Insurance Service Award winners have demonstrated that excellence in customer service is a priority and they have effectively executed on that vision," said Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at DALBAR, Inc.

The Dalbar Service Award is based on a comprehensive, independent year-long audit of the quality of contact center interactions. To earn recognition, firms must perform at a high level measured by criteria looking at all aspects of the service experience, including relationship building, transactional elements, and industry expertise, amongst others. DALBAR's proprietary criteria are based on industry best practices and superior service standards.

DALBAR awards are recognized in the financial community as the standard of excellence.

DALBAR is an independent third-party expert, providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are the mark of excellence in the financial services community.

